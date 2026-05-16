Dante Moore to Make More Than NFL Rookie QBs as Oregon’s $43M Roster Value Revealed

Dante Moore walked away from a projected $9.5 million NFL rookie payday. He had an easy path to the pros after throwing for 3,565 yards and leading Oregon to a 13-2 record. But he wanted a national title and more time to develop. He returned to the Ducks for the 2026 season instead. Now, skipping the draft is paying off big time.

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This week, College Football Front Office revealed Oregon’s $43.01 million roster value, ranking them fifth in the nation. Oregon’s star QB Moore eats up a significant portion of the pie, as he secured a massive $7.5 million NIL package to remain in Eugene. This hefty package for the Oregon QB can surpass NFL rookie QBs’ paydays.

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While a top-two draft pick makes elite money, the average NFL rookie quarterback taken outside the first round makes only about $1 million to $1.5 million in their first year. Moore’s college package easily beats that.

After selecting Cade Klubnik in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft, his rookie deal with the New York Jets is around $5 million, while Garrett Nussmeier’s rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, after his steep fall to the 7th round, offered him approx. $4 million over 4 years. In that scenario, Moore’s earnings as an Oregon QB seem like a huge achievement.

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Without Moore, there’s WR Evan Stewart, who received a $1.5 million valuation, and Jordan Davison got $5.3 million. In addition, Dan Lanning allocated multi-million dollar pools to retain defensive anchors like Bear Alexander ($1.2M), Matayo Uiagalelei ($1.6M), and more.

This college deal doesn’t match a full NFL contract, but it closes the gap. Moore earned every penny on the field. He set an Oregon record by completing 27 of 30 passes in a single game. He torched Minnesota for 306 yards. In his first playoff start, he threw for 313 yards against JMU. After that hot streak, mock drafts locked him in as the No. 2 overall pick.

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But Oregon’s last season ended in a brutal 56-22 CFP semifinal loss to IU. In that game, Moore struggled with three turnovers, and the loss fueled his desire to return.

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“The year didn’t end the way we wanted to end. With that being said, of course, I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and reach our goal and be national champions,” said Moore.

This season, Oregon is preparing to be a legitimate title contender. But would it help Moore to be a premier, franchise-level talent for the 2027 NFL Draft alongside Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, and more?

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Is passing on dreams fruitful for Dante Moore?

Moore is following a trend set by other elite quarterbacks, like Quinn Ewers at Texas, who used massive NIL security to stay in school and develop rather than rushing to the pros.

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Between his time at UCLA and Oregon, Dante Moore has only 20 collegiate starts under his belt. Probably that’s why the Oregon QB decided to gain more starting experience, playing one more year for the Ducks. Another year of experience could turn him into a franchise savior instead of a risky project.

“Since I was a four-year-old, I have dreamed about playing in the NFL,” said Moore. “But I kind of feel like coming back is the best thing for me to make sure when that day does happen that I’m fully prepared and I’m able to play my best ball.”

Despite having numbers, when it comes to reading the game, he still has a lot left to master. So, playing for the 2026 season will definitely help him to improve his efficiency as well as draft stock.

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“I feel like when it comes to me pushing my teammates and making sure they’re at their best, I can become a better leader,” added the Oregon QB. “When it comes to my play style, dissecting defenses, being able to be comfortable. I feel like I can still learn so much more.”

Dante Moore’s choice proves college football has changed. Oregon used a $7.5 million deal to beat standard NFL rookie contracts. That cash gives Moore the safety to stay in school and fix his flaws before he goes pro.