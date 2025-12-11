Dante Moore Will Leave Oregon to Join $75M NFL Star, Says CFB Insider

Throughout this season, Dante Moore has backed up his hype. But now, the question everyone’s asking is whether he’ll declare for the 2026 NFL Draft after just one full season as a starter. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has been pondering that same question, and in a recent flash mock draft with Steve Muench, he made a bold prediction.

McShay called Moore a top-three pick. “Number three. Quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon. There’s one reason why I’m doing it, and his name is Will Stein, and he’s now in Kentucky, and he’s going to coach as the offensive coordinator for Oregon through the college football playoff, and he is going to be the head coach of Kentucky once that run for Oregon finalizes. And most importantly for this situation, he’s not going to be the OC in Oregon next year. So all the intel that I got from scouts that I spoke to where it was like, ‘Yeah, man. Like, take him off the list. Like, get him ready for next year.’”

The analyst acknowledged the uncertainty, admitting, “I don’t know if he’s going to be in the draft or not. I don’t know if a decision’s been made.” Later in the mock draft, McShay doubled down on his projection when it came time for the Las Vegas Raiders’ pick at No. 2. “Vegas is sitting at two. It’s got to be Dante Moore. I don’t like the inexperience, but like, you have to draft Dante Moore there,” he declared.

The Raiders are sitting at a dismal 2-11 record. They desperately need a franchise quarterback to build around because Geno Smith is not it. Moore’s slender 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame might raise eyebrows. But his functional mobility and high-level downfield accuracy have proven he can operate at an elite level. McShay acknowledged Moore’s limited experience. He has just 26 career starts spanning his time at UCLA and Oregon. But he noted that sometimes you can’t pass on talent when it presents itself.​

The Raiders make perfect sense when you consider what’s happening in Las Vegas right now. $75m quarterback Geno Smith has been an absolute disaster in 2025. Smith is tied for the league lead with 14 interceptions and owns the second-lowest QBR in the NFL at 32.5. Through the first five games alone, Smith threw nine picks. Seven of those interceptions have directly resulted in opponents scoring 35 points.

It’s gotten so bad that Smith’s completion percentage has dipped to around 65%, and the Raiders’ offense has been completely lifeless. At 35 years old, Smith is clearly not the answer, and the Raiders know it. Enter Dante Moore, who could walk into a situation with elite weapons already in place.​

The Raiders are all set for Moore

The thing that makes the Moore-to-Vegas projection so enticing is that the Raiders already have the offensive pieces to support a young quarterback’s development. Brock Bowers, last year’s rookie sensation, emerged as the PPR TE1 in fantasy football and put together the best statistical season by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

They also drafted Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy finalist and consensus All-American running back who could be a potential star despite the team’s struggles. Moore’s ability to change arm angles when navigating pressure and his creativity in the pocket would fit perfectly in the Raiders’ offense. His 90% completion percentage against Minnesota and 306 yards with two touchdowns showcased his ceiling. And his four-touchdown, 290-yard demolition of Rutgers demonstrated his ability to take over games.

Sure, Moore’s had some rough outings. But the consistency he’s shown in Will Stein’s system has been remarkable. Whether he declares or not remains the billion-dollar question. But if he does, don’t be shocked when the Raiders make him the centerpiece of their rebuild.