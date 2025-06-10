Dante Moore’s NIL Deal: Sponsorships, Endorsements, Contracts, and More

Dante Moore hasn’t even taken a snap as Oregon’s starter, but Heisman buzz is already swirling around the Ducks’ new signal-caller. After a season of learning under veteran Dillon Gabriel and soaking up knowledge from OC Will Stein, Moore is now front and center in Eugene. “He can win the Heisman easily in my opinion. He can sling the rock. He is a field general,” former Oregon star lineman Josh Conerly Jr. said. The confidence isn’t just locker-room talk—it’s echoing everywhere.

Even oddsmakers noticed, giving him the fifth-best Heisman odds at +1300. If he delivers, Moore won’t just chase Oregon’s first Heisman win since Marcus Mariota—he’ll skyrocket his NIL valuation. From hype to headline status, Moore is poised to cash in on greatness.

How much are Dante Moore’s NIL deals worth? Endorsements & Sponsorships

When it comes to NIL dollars in Eugene, wideout Evan Stewart sits on top with a jaw-dropping $1.1 million valuation—thanks in part to his massive 2.4 M followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X. But all eyes are now on Dante Moore, Oregon’s rising QB1, who currently holds a $341K valuation. That number may feel modest, but his potential is sky-high. In fact, On3 is already claiming his valuation has surpassed $700K. Well, nothing boosts NIL clout like being the face of a powerhouse program. Just look at former Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel, who reached a $1.9 M valuation as the starter. Now, if Moore lives up to the hype and delivers this fall, his NIL stock could explode—and fast.

Dante Moore made it clear—his decision to join the Ducks wasn’t about chasing NIL dollars. Still, after committing, he didn’t shy away from the perks, saying he was “grateful for NIL.” It’s not the reason he landed in Eugene, but Moore knows how to appreciate the new era of CFB opportunity.

Dante Moore may still be climbing the college football ladder, but his NIL game is already making noise. Ranked No. 245 nationally in the College Football NIL standings, Moore’s marketability is turning heads. With 69,000 followers across his social channels, he’s building more than just a fanbase—he’s creating a brand. That digital influence paid off last fall when Leaf Trading Cards signed him for a special NIL deal. On November 13, 2023, the company dropped its Leaf Metal Thanksgiving Edition card—featuring Moore’s own autograph. One thing’s clear: Moore isn’t just chasing TDs; he’s stacking value on and off the field.

Oregon’s big investment in Dante Moore

Dan Lanning isn’t playing games. When he stepped up after Oregon’s spring showcase, he didn’t hesitate—no portal QB, no backup plan. While other programs hunted for polished arms, Lanning made one thing clear: he’s all-in on Dante Moore. “I like who we have on our roster,” he said, cool and confident. But there’s more behind that statement. Oregon hasn’t just handed Moore the keys—they’ve doubled down. This isn’t just a belief in talent. It’s a bold, headline-making gamble that Moore is the future of Ducks football.

Oregon’s bet on Dante Moore isn’t just bold—it’s bankrolled. Before he’s even taken a snap as QB1 at Autzen, the Ducks have invested big, and the pressure is real. As J.D. PicKell of On3 puts it, the picture is clear: “Oregon knows quarterbacks. Dan Lanning knows quarterbacks based on his track record, and they love Dante Moore.” And they didn’t just land Moore once—they circled back after his UCLA chapter. That kind of second-chance loyalty comes with a price tag. It’s a signal to the CFB world: Oregon is all-in on Moore.

“They’ve recruited him twice and then paid him to sit a year. You know how much you got to be in on a quarterback to pay them—I have to believe a pretty good sum of money—to watch somebody else play quarterback while you’re paying the starting quarterback as well on Dillon Gabriel? You got to like Dante Moore,” Pickell said.

That’s not just belief—that’s a full-on power move. While most college QBs feel the heat after a single bad snap, Moore had the luxury of time—and a $341K NIL cushion—to develop behind the scenes. Now, that quiet investment turns into a loud expectation.