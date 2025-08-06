Dante Moore’s Oregon Camp Gets Dan Lanning’s Honest Verdict After Breaking Silence on Dillon Thieneman NFL Hype

Over the last five practices, Oregon’s fall camp has been a mix of energy, growth, and competition thanks to Dan Lanning. The Ducks kicked off with conditioning and offense installation, while quarterbacks like Dante Moore took turns getting reps and showing progress in scrimmages. We’ve seen the O-line gel, creating running lanes that have sparked the offense, and the defense, especially the secondary, has brought solid coverage improvements. Special teams have been going at it as well, with explosive kickoff returns and steady field goal execution adding to the team’s all-around hustle.

But as practice six loomed, the conversations began to stretch beyond just who would emerge at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Will Stein and co-coordinator Drew Mehringer talked about still being in the thick of installation; new wrinkles are constantly being added, and at this point, roughly 80-85% of the offense is in place, but the tweaks are endless. Tight end Jamari Johnson has started to look the part as a value addition, wide receiver roles remain hotly contested, and on defense, the secondary’s rapid development is turning heads. The group is still searching for its true identity, but the early standouts and relentless energy are promising signs for a rebuilt roster full of new faces.

After wrapping their sixth fall camp practice, Dan Lanning seized the chance to spell out what’s actually fueling Oregon’s offensive pops this preseason, and it’s about a lot more than Dante Moore making deep shots. “Some of our explosives today weren’t necessarily shots down the field,” Lanning clarified. “Some of those explosives today were explosive runs, and that’s credit to the O-line and the backs doing a great job.” What he’s really spotlighting is how Oregon has built an offense that doesn’t need to rely on Dante Moore’s 50-yard bombs to break a game open. The first five practices saw the offensive line steadily improving its cohesion, opening holes. And thanks to those early reps, running game and protection schemes are slowly taking over. Oregon’s floor has risen because they’re finding “explosives” in new, sometimes unexpected, ways.

via Imago Syndication: Statesman Journal UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore 3 prepares to throw a pass during the second half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAbigailxDollins/StatesmanxJournalx USATSI_21653881

But Dan Lanning’s analysis dove even deeper, highlighting how football chess unfolds with every rep. “Taking advantage of opportunities—every defense has a strength, every defense has a weakness. Same with offense. When you really can become a separator is when things are equal. When they have a good call, you have a good call, and it’s a one-on-one matchup. Who’s going to go win that matchup?” Rather than leaning on schematic trickery, the Ducks have been putting their quarterbacks and skill players through the wringer, testing their ability to diagnose and attack however the defense lines up. Lanning rounded out his philosophy with a nod to precision: “All those things add up. Timing, getting in a rhythm—they all matter when it comes to explosive plays.” That’s the compound effect that’s been drilled every day in Eugene, making the most of every rep, focusing on crisp timing and game-speed decision-making. So that, come Saturdays, Oregon’s playbook can be as explosive as their execution.

So, Ducks fans, as fall camp barrels forward, the starting lineup is still being written in real time. Oregon’s offense is under construction, but the foundation is being set with a heaping dose of competition, patience, and a little bit of that Autzen edge. And as the quarterback room looks to separate itself in the coming days, this year’s squad is intent on making explosive plays happen by any means necessary.

All eyes on the Ducks’ rising star

Every college football fan loves a good ‘future first-round pick’ storyline, and for Oregon, Dillon Thieneman is the guy everyone’s going on and on about. Maybe you caught a video sometime of a safety laying wood across the middle or blanketing guys twice his size in tight coverage. Dillon came to Eugene as one of the most buzzed-about recruits in the region, a multi-sport freak with a knack for showing up in the biggest moments. Ask anyone around the program, and you’ll hear that this dude just gets it, fast.

But for all that chatter about the NFL and mock drafts with his name stamped in the first round, head coach Dan Lanning isn’t here to hand out gold stars and future predictions. After practice, Lanning kept it simple, and honestly, kind of refreshing. He said, “December, January, and the NFL Draft are so far from my mind. Today, we got to get better. And Dillon’s gotta continue to get better. Is Dillon a special athlete and special talent? Absolutely. But none of us are thinking about the NFL Draft, himself included.” If you’ve followed college ball long enough, you know this is what separates the good from the great. Talent gets you on the field, but greatness is built in film rooms and morning meetings when nobody’s watching.

So what’s the next step for a player with Dillon’s toolbox? It’s about stacking days. It’s grinding through the monotony of fall camp, locking in on every teaching point, and making the hard stuff look effortless week after week. If Thieneman dials in, keeps adding tools, and puts together tape that leaves zero doubt about his fire, those draft projections will take care of themselves. Until then, the Ducks get to sit back and enjoy the show, one special talent growing one rep at a time, with the whole Big 10 (and the NFL) watching his every move.