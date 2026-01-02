brand-logo
Dante Moore’s Oregon Future All but Confirmed Amid Sam Leavitt Buzz

ByAfreen Kabir

Jan 2, 2026 | 2:39 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After just two seasons as a starting QB, everyone in the NFL wants Dante Moore. Moore is yet to announce his plans for 2026, but he has performed well enough to go as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. However, those interested teams might face a roadblock in the coming weeks.

According to Pete Thamel, Moore and Oregon are not so keen on parting ways. “I think everyone just slots him in the mock drafts at one or two and just assumes that’s going to happen. I’m not telling you it’s not, but there is a feeling at Oregon that he could stay,” Thamel said on the Pat McAfee Show on January 2.

According to Thamel, Moore told the TV crew ahead of the JMU game that he could stay. Moore still has 2 years of eligibility, and is very young – he’ll turn 21 after the draft. Oregon can definitely use another year with him at the helm, because the position will turn vulnerable without him. If he does leave for the draft, Dan Lanning will once again have to bring on a QB from the transfer portal.

He’s already preparing for such an event as well. Oregon is pushing for top former ASU star Sam Leavitt, who is the top quarterback in the portal. But this picture will likely become clearer when Moore makes up his mind for the future.

This is a developing story…

