Dante Moore Gets Brutally Honest Verdict From Big Ten Legend After Dan Lanning’s Oregon QB Stance

The 2025 Oregon Ducks are gearing up behind one of the most fearsome defenses in the country. It’s no wonder analysts are calling this team a legit contender, and the talk around Eugene is buzzing with real hope. They suffered a tough loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl last season. But that taste only fuels their fire. The team boasts a loaded roster despite losing 10 players to the NFL Draft. But they’ve reloaded with young talent and impressive transfers. And especially on defense, which many see as their backbone for the season.

There’s a growing sense that the Ducks are in the conversation as a team that could break through for that elusive first national title. Big Ten legend Jake Butt recently jumped on the Locked On Ducks podcast and broke down exactly why he’s so optimistic about Oregon’s 2025 squad. Jake didn’t hold back, gushing over how this Ducks team is built tough on defense. It’s just something he knows a thing or two about, having been a standout tight end and analyst covering big conferences for years.

“To me, it seems like if I had to bet, defense will probably lead the way this year,” Jake stated on the podcast. “To me, it looks like this is going to be a defensive team. [Dillon] Thieneman, love him. What you guys did in the transfer port on the secondary, love him. Uh [Matayo] Uiagalelei across the defensive line, maybe one of the best, if not the best, pass rushers. Um, there’s no weaknesses.” Matayo Uiagalelei, entering his third season with the Ducks, is growing into a veteran voice on a young but talented defense. At Big Ten Media Days, Matayo admitted he’s not typically a vocal leader but is actively pushing himself out of his comfort zone to be one for the team’s benefit.

With only four returning players in his position group. That includes linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Devon Jackson. Matayo feels a real responsibility to guide and rally the defense. On the field, his impact is undeniable. He led the Big Ten last season with 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, consistently disrupting opposing offenses. Then there’s Dillon Thieneman, who sits back in the secondary and makes life miserable for quarterbacks trying to find passing lanes. After two stellar seasons at Purdue, where he racked up Freshman of the Year honors. He led all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles on the season.

ESPN ranked Thieneman as the top defensive back in the transfer portal, and it’s easy to see why. He notched 70 solo tackles and 34 assists, including 4 TFLs. Oregon needed a game-changer, and Dillon fits that bill perfectly. Together, Matayo and Dillon represent a well-balanced defense that’s strong from edge to secondary, a defense that’s designed to suffocate offenses and control games. It’s this dynamic duo that’s giving Duck fans confidence that the defense will keep the team in games. And especially with a new quarterback acclimating to the offense.

Oregon’s offensive evolution under Dante Moore

But hold on, you cannot discuss a team’s triumph without talking about the elephant in the room. That’s where the quarterback question arises. After Dillon Gabriel flies off to the NFL, Dante Moore is no longer the understudy. This year, he’s set to take the reins and lead a team chasing Big Ten dominance and a national title. With a fresh start at Oregon in 2024. He gained valuable experience, appearing in five games and honing his skills behind Gabriel and under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Will Stein. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 10 quarterback in the Big Ten for 2025. This highlights the duality of his potential and the need to prove himself fully. So, you sense the cautious optimism floating around Eugene? If Moore can harness his talent and avoid costly mistakes, this offense could ignite.

He’s embraced a new mentor role, pushing himself harder in practice and building chemistry. And especially with rising star receiver Dakorien Moore. Their connection, the “Moore to Moore” link, is already sparking excitement. Given their shared grit. However, there’s no sugarcoating it: some big questions still linger. A recent KGW segment called Dante a “big concern” entering 2025, highlighting uncertainties about whether he can consistently command the Ducks’ offense and also match his elite QB predecessor’s play that made Oregon a national power last year. However, Dan Lanning and the coaching staff have yet to officially name him the starter, showing the competition with Austin Novosad remains open; fingers crossed until then.