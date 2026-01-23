Darian Mensah Confirms Walls Are Closing In as Duke QB Takes Major Step to Save Football Career

Darian Mensah’s legal battle with Duke regarding the controversial portal entry has not gone as the quarterback would have hoped. The program didn’t take kindly to his move, and then the injunction hearing date further extended his troubles. Now, Mensah has taken another step to force the move.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos report, Mensah has filed an emergency motion for the court to reconsider the injunction hearing from February to January 23. Mensah, in his affidavit filed on Friday, stated that “deadlines at other collegiate institutions that have indicated to me their interest in my enrollment will expire on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.”

If Mensah missed the enrollment deadlines at his next stop, then he could be permanently foreclosed from the opportunity. Sources reportedly say Miami is the school to watch in Mensah’s recruitment.

This is a developing story…