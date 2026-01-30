Darian Mensah Makes Emotional Admission About His Mother While Making Miami Expectations Clear

When news broke on the final day of the transfer portal window that Mensah was leaving Duke, there was endless speculation. Now, after committing to Miami, Mensah admits the toughest part of the whole process was watching his mom, Naomi-Brebes Mensah, navigate the storm of social media noise surrounding him.

“It’s been pretty stressful, especially for my mom,” he said. “I tried to just stay off social media and let my team do all the work. I think they did a phenomenal job. My mom was more stressed than anything. So glad it’s all done with and glad it worked out.”

Mensah’s rise in college football has been incredible, but behind all the spotlight stands a mother who refused to allow her life’s hurdles to define her family. Darian was raised by his single mom, Naomi, and saw exactly what it takes to stay strong in the face of adversity. Naomi is a longtime acupuncture and massage therapist who calls herself “a healer” and has become a pillar for Darian and his siblings after their father left.

Naomi overcame every obstacle in her path, including food stamps, a seized car, and bankruptcy, all while raising four children in a tiny three-bedroom apartment. And yet, the lessons she instilled in him carried him through. Now, Mensah has his eyes on winning a national championship at Miami and solidifying his place as an NFL pick.

