Darian Mensah’s Attorney Breaks Silence After Manny Diaz’s Duke Sues QB to Block Transfer

Darian Mensah’s entry into the transfer portal turned controversial, violating his NIL deal with Duke University. While the University filed a lawsuit against the QB on January 20, requesting a temporary restraining order, Mensah’s attorney opened up for the first time on the proceedings.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Darian Mensah’s attorney, Darren Heitner, told them that Durham County’s Superior Court Judge Michael O’Foghludha ruled from the bench, pending a written ruling, denying Duke’s request that Mensah be enjoined from entering the transfer portal.

It is reported that Mensah informed Duke HC Manny Diaz of his intention to transfer on January 16th, the last day of the transfer portal window. However, the University claims that under the terms of the NIL contract, it was mentioned that any disputes must be settled through arbitration, requesting the judge to issue relief until the end of that process.

This is a developing story…