Darian Mensah’s Mother Reveals Family Received Threats for Leaving Duke While Miami’s QB Desperation Peaked: Report

From the outside, Darian Mensah’s move from Duke to Miami looked like just another big portal shift. He just had a quarter of a day to decide his future. On the final day of the winter portal, he and his family chose Miami over staying at Duke, then braced for the blowback. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger laid out the pressure this week after speaking with Mensah and his mother, Naomi, at ACC Football Kickoff.

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“One of the things she revealed is that they had 6 hours on the final day of the transfer portal to decide whether they were going to get in the transfer portal and then obviously go to Miami or if they were deciding to stay at Duke,” Dellenger told Andy Staples.

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The family eventually decided to enter the portal and transfer to Miami. That move made Darian Mensah the new face of Miami’s offense. After the move went public, Naomi said the family faced harsh comments online, direct messages that felt threatening, and heavy criticism from some Duke fans.

“She documented with me all the issues that they faced in leaving the school from Duke fans,” he said. “She had to get off of social media. She and the family had sort of threatening messages and all that typical things that you might find. So it was a fascinating conversation.”

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DMensah entered the portal on Jan. 16, the winter window’s final day, and committed to Miami under two weeks later. The story drew national attention after Duke sued over his NIL contract, briefly blocking him from enrolling elsewhere before a settlement allowed the transfer to move forward.

At that same moment, Miami was hunting for a quarterback who could win now. The Hurricanes had just lost two straight transfer starters and needed a field general for 2026. Names like Cam Ward and Carson Beck had raised the bar, and the clock was ticking. For Miami, Mensah looked like the quarterback who could steady the offense and give them a real shot at a title right away. However, Darian’s mother, Naomi, told Dellenger the family was not focused on money alone.

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“People were dragging Darian for thinking it was all about money,” Naomi told Dellenger. “It wasn’t. There was money either way. We looked at the big picture of where Darian wants to go. That ultimately was the choice.”

In their view, Miami gave Darian the best chance to reach his biggest goals: a national championship and a Heisman. He joins a path that Cam Ward started, becoming a Heisman finalist in one season in Miami before being picked high in the NFL Draft. Naomi now manages much of Darian’s business affairs, while his siblings help with branding and NIL. They’ve all settled into a new home in the Kendall area after relocating from North Carolina.

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To many fans, the transfer turned into another argument about NIL and how players move. Dellenger’s reporting, though, points to a more personal story. The family wasn’t just weighing football options. They were making a life-changing decision in a matter of hours while preparing for the criticism they knew would follow. Now, the Mensahs believe they chose the path that gives Darian the best shot at a national title and a Heisman.