Darion Jones Announces Iowa Decision as Elite CB Breaks From Nebraska Family Pull

Well, blood might be thicker than water, but Omaha North’s 6’1″, 170-pound cornerback Darion Jones, is rewriting the family playbook. While many college football players follow in their family’s footsteps—the Shilo and Shedeur Sanders at Colorado following Deion Sanders, or Dylan Raiola choosing Nebraska over a powerhouse like Georgia for his family’s legacy—Darion forged his own path. He’s chosen Iowa, despite his brother playing for the Cornhuskers. This isn’t about inherited success; Darion is charting his own course, and he’s ready to turn heads and make a significant impact in the Big 12.

So, after taking visits to his final four schools—Nebraska, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Iowa State—Darion Jones chose the Hawkeyes above all. But what really sealed the deal for him was the relationship he built with the coaches. “I felt I had a really good relationship with Coach [LeVar] Woods and Coach [Phil] Parker,” Darion said. “Towards the end, the relationship with Coach Parker grew a lot more because he came to my track meets, and then he started talking to my parents a lot more and calling me,” he added. That connection, capped with his childhood dreams, gave Hawkeyes the push.

That’s right; it was Darion Jones’ childhood dream to be a part of the Hawkeyes. “So I felt really good with the coaches, and then as a little kid, it was my dream school growing up. My whole room was decked out in Iowa stuff. When I was there for my OV, I felt like it was home. It was what I dreamed of, and now the dreams are coming true,” Darion added. Now, he becomes the third defensive back in Iowa’s 2026 class who’s going to join Marcello Vitti and Ronnie Hill. But despite all that, not following his brother’s path raises questions.

Darion Jones’ recruitment was notable not just for the programs involved but also due to his family’s Nebraska connections. His brother, Donovan Jones, is currently a defensive back for the Huskers. But despite the surge, Darion decided to follow his heart. “My brother Dallas [Jones], who works at Iowa, was so happy,” Darion said. “My older brother DJ and then my parents, they were all very happy for me, my dad’s an Iowa fan, and my mom’s proud of me as well. So all the family are loving it. They can’t wait for the Nebraska-Iowa rivalry to continue.”

Let’s be real. Darion Jones is a huge grab for Iowa. This three-star cornerback, ranked 44th nationally, is a serious playmaker. As a junior, he racked up impressive stats: 47 tackles, 8 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, and a sack. His commitment brings Iowa’s 2026 class to 14 pledges, its seventh defensive player. This well-rounded class now sits 42nd nationally, and Darion makes the Hawkeye defense significantly stronger.

Now, his talent mixed with Phil Parker’s NFL expertise will surely turn things around for the Hawkeyes. But he isn’t the only one who made his move towards them.

Iowa Hawkeyes lands another playmaker

Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class just got stronger with the commitment of Georgia linebacker Billy Weivoda from Milton High School. The 6’2″, 210-pound prospect chose the Hawkeyes over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. He’s the third linebacker to commit to Iowa this cycle, highlighting the program’s dedication to a strong defense. Weivoda had an impressive junior year, recording 89 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and three blocked punts.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rank Billy Weivoda as a three-star recruit. He joins Kasen Thomas and Julian Manson, creating a promising linebacker group for Iowa’s 2026 class. Weivoda explains his decision, saying, “I think Iowa is one of the most underrated programs in college football right now. I don’t know if a lot of people think of them like that, but they’ve built something special there,” Weivoda said to On3’s Blair Sanderson.

It wasn’t like there was no push from another program. Billy Weivoda also received offers from Memphis, Liberty, USF, Appalachian State, and others. He chose Iowa, believing in the coaching staff and the program’s developmental culture. Iowa’s recruiting class is improving, strengthening their defensive line for years to come. Now, let’s see if these additions can give them a championship run in the future…