Dark Clouds Over Carson Beck as Playoffs Win Against Texas A&M Fails to Change Miami’s Fate

Miami advanced, but Beck’s low-output night kept the spotlight on whether the passing game can hold up vs Ohio State. Despite taking the Hurricanes to a 10-3 win and not throwing a single interception against the Aggies, concerns over his game emerged, and former NFL legendary tight end Shannon Sharpe didn’t mince words before pointing it out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a playoff setting, wins don’t always answer questions. Sometimes, they just delay them. Miami advanced because it controlled the game defensively and dominated on the ground, but the performance did little to quiet doubts about whether Beck can carry the offense when the margin for error disappears.

“He ain’t had that kind of year,” former Broncos TE Shannon Sharpe said on the Night Cap podcast, talking to Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “You talking about that kind of game, man. He did the right thing getting up out of Georgia, cuz he gonna be on the bench behind Stockton. I think Miami’s offense is kind of challenged because of the quarterback play. I think they got some skill position players that can really play.” Sharpe’s criticism wasn’t limited to the Texas A&M game, but rather Beck’s body of work this season, which has included uneven decision-making despite solid efficiency numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Miami’s lackluster offensive output, the Hurricanes’ defense was the real catalyst for the win. Miami’s front seven dominated, holding a potent Texas A&M offense to just 3 points and limiting its run game to under 90 yards. Freshman safety Bryce Fitzgerald produced two interceptions, including the game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter, while Miami logged multiple tackles for loss and a blocked field goal that kept the Aggies off the scoreboard.

Carson Beck’s big moment ended up being the reason for his mockery, as erratic play didn’t sit well with the fans and analysts. In the third quarter, Beck guided Miami close to the Aggies’ end zone but couldn’t convert a touchdown. Then they had to settle for a field goal, which opened the score for Miami, giving them a lead of 3-0 against the Aggies in the second half.

Part of Beck’s low mark was not just execution but offensive gameplanning against an aggressive A&M defense that stacked the box and rushed seven on key downs. Miami’s third-down offense went 3-of-12 in the game, emphasizing how the playcalling was conservative and predictable at times, and limited opportunities for chunk passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beck ended the night completing 14 of 20 passes for a season low of 103 yards. Most of the team’s success relied on running back Mark Fletcher Jr.’s shoulders. He dominated the field with 172 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging more than 10 yards per attempt. With that, Fletcher ripped off a career-long 56-yard run to flip the field and set up Miami’s go-ahead touchdown drive, which ended with Beck hitting Malachi Toney for an 11-yard score.

Fletcher’s breakout performance wasn’t just a one-off entering the playoffs; he had already amassed 857 rushing yards on the season, making him one of Miami’s most efficient backs in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

This adds another layer to Carson Beck’s turnover concerns. Through eight games in the season, he completed 72.4% of his passes but threw nine interceptions, with two in their loss against SMU and four in the interception game against Louisville. Now, his struggles don’t come from lack of talent but from decision-making. These turnovers have even affected his draft stock and Heisman-winning odds.

His mechanics and arm strength still show first-round potential, but he still lacks game-changing moments that elevate the program when everything collapses. Even against the Aggies, Miami managed just one offensive touchdown through the first three quarters, and the team had to rely on special teams and the ground game.

Looking ahead, Miami now faces No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, with the Buckeyes opening as more than a touchdown favorite. Ohio State’s defense poses a far stiffer test, especially against the run, as Miami’s balanced attack and defensive front will be challenged in ways they were not against A&M’s vulnerable rush defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those issues become far more pressing against Ohio State, where defensive mistakes are rarely forgiven.

Miami faces another major setback

Miami’s fate took a dramatic turn after securing a spot in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, as late in the fourth quarter, linebacker Mohamed Toure went out with an injury following a violent head-to-head collision at the goal line with Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II. Toure went stiff on the turf in the end zone and remained down for several minutes before Miami’s medical staff rushed him to the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the scary scene, Toure eventually walked off the field on his own. Before exiting the game, he finished with eight total tackles, the third most on the team, and a pass breakup. Now, his availability in the game against Ohio State is still unsure, but getting him back on defense will be a major advantage for Miami.

As before in his lone season at Miami, he recorded 54 total tackles and had two tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections. He is a grad transfer from Rutgers and began his college career in 2019. But injuries have been a recurring issue for him.

Back in 2022 and 2024 with the Scarlet Knights, he missed those seasons because of a knee injury, and now a possible head injury has come his way. Let’s wait and see if he can add more games to his resume before moving to the NFL.