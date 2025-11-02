Dark Days Ahead for Indiana as Curt Cignetti Makes Tough Admission

On Saturday, the No. 2 Indiana left College Park with another statement win. A 55–10 blowout over Maryland that boosted their records to 9–0, (6–0 Big Ten). That scoreline looked near perfect but the sideline didn’t. The game came with a cost that Curt Cignetti would rather not pay. A sideline full of limping bodies.

Curt Cignetti’s postgame words told the real story. As IU insider Zach Osterman shared on X on November 1, the Hoosiers HC didn’t mince his words about the situation. “We came out good,” he said, before admitting the obvious. “We’ve got some guys with some bumps and bruises. As the week went on, it didn’t look good for Fisher playing … Drew Evans will be out for a few weeks.” The list kept growing before the final whistle even blew.

Indiana started without left guard Drew Evans, linebacker Aiden Fisher, and kickoff specialist Brendan Franke. Then, their top receiver Elijah Sarratt went down on the opening drive with a hamstring tweak. His 46-game streak with at least one catch got snapped. Later, Kaiden Turner, who had already snagged an interception filling in for Fisher, hobbled off with a calf injury. Even right tackle Kahlil Benson limped through both halves like a warrior refusing to sit.

The Hoosiers’ depth chart began to look more like a triage list. Isaiah Jones stepped in for Fisher, while Ohio State transfer Zen Michalski filled Evans’ spot on the line. Michalski had a rough start, giving up a sack early, but rebounded, anchoring an offensive front that mauled Maryland for nearly 400 rushing yards. That’s the next man up gospel Curt Cignetti keeps preaching. And somehow, it keeps working.

Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers keep rolling

Even without Elijah Sarratt, Indiana barely flinched. They rolled up 367 rushing yards and four touchdowns, marking their fifth 50-point game of the season and third in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers’ offense was spectacular, while the defense turned Maryland freshman Malik Washington into a turnover machine. Four takeaways, two fumbles, and a pick-six later, Indiana’s defensive swagger looked playoff-ready.

QB Fernando Mendoza barely needed to sweat. Just 201 yards and two total touchdowns on a day when the ground game stole the show. Three Hoosier backs eclipsed 80 yards, slicing through the Terps’ defense with ease. It was Indiana’s best rushing day since 2016, back when nobody thought this program would ever sniff a playoff conversation. Now, they’re not just sniffing it, they’re kicking the door open undefeated.

An undefeated regular season isn’t just a dream, it’s within reach. But for all the glory, Curt Cignetti’s smile stayed tight. He knows the grind ahead. Penn State, Wisconsin, and Purdue still await, each game a potential trap for a team walking on sore legs.