Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Faces Huge Big Ten Threat in Pursuit of Top Transfer WR – Report

Pete Golding had to step into roster-building mode as QB Deuce Knight committed on Sunday. After missing out on Winston Watkins, who landed at LSU, Golding rebounded by bringing in Cameron Miller from Kentucky. Still, one weapon isn’t enough, which is why Ole Miss has zeroed in on Syracuse wideout Darrell Gill. That pursuit won’t be easy.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Gill has been in decision mode for the past two days and has narrowed his options down to Ole Miss and 2024 Big Ten joinee, Washington, as his most likely landing spots.

If the Huskies manage to pull Darrell Gill away from the Rebels, it would be a major blow for Pete Golding. Gill isn’t just another portal name. He’s a proven, veteran receiver who has posted back-to-back 500+ yard seasons. In 2025, he finished with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Gill brings legit big-play ability too.

He can take the top off a defense, thanks to his speed. He is reportedly running a 4.41 forty, which makes him a true deep threat. On top of that, he has the size and length to win contested catches and comfortably play the X receiver role. What really adds to his value is versatility. Gill has lined up both outside and in the slot, and early in his career, he even contributed as a kick returner.

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. jogs to the field prior to practice on Monday August 4, 2025 in Syracuse, New York.

With one year of eligibility left and plenty of game experience, he offers an immediate impact and a steady veteran presence. For Deuce Knight, that kind of receiver would be huge. Knight has the arm talent to push the ball downfield, and Gill fits perfectly as a vertical weapon. More importantly, Gill’s proven production gives a young quarterback a reliable security blanket. It’s something every offense needs.

But how is the Orange coping with this loss?

Syracuse’s next plan of action

Darrell Gill might not be the biggest loss on the Orange’s roster, for good reasons. They have former five-star recruit Johntay Cook. He led the team in both receptions and receiving yards last season. On top of that, head coach Fran Brown has already mentioned that running back Yasin Willis is the Orange’s best offensive weapon. From a portal standpoint, Cook actually carries more hype.

He’s ranked No. 289 among transfers left, while Willis sits at No. 325. Cook finished the year with 45 catches for 549 yards and also did better than Gill in both games against Power-Four opponents when Steve Angeli was the QB. A former top-50 high school recruit, Cook was easily Syracuse’s most high-profile pickup last offseason. Gill’s path was different.

He’s still playing wide receiver mainly because he turned down Fran Brown’s suggestion to switch his spot a couple of years back. Last season, he posted 32 receptions for 506 yards, solid numbers, but nothing flashy. Cook, meanwhile, spent most of the year working out of the slot, though he never really delivered any standout or noteworthy plays. So while Gill’s departure might not feel massive on the surface, his value shows up more in experience and reliability than in raw flash.