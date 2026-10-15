Dashcam Captures Ex-FSU Football Player’s 150 MPH Police Chase as Female Passenger Reveals Terrifying Ordeal

Florida State dismissed freshman cornerback Chauncey Kennon from the program after he was arrested after a high-speed police chase. Now, the dashcam footage has shown what transpired during the incident in which Kennon’s car allegedly reached speeds of 150 mph while the police were trying to stop him.

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Kennon was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer without violence. The incident occurred in Hillsborough County, Florida, on October 10, when the 18-year-old Kennon was driving his SUV.

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The footage captured the moments when the police started chasing the vehicle. However, Kennon did not slow down, drove recklessly, and even tipped over the bins on the side of the road. The police pursuit reportedly began at around 2 a.m., when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted a black Dodge Durango speeding.

As per reports, Kennon allegedly accelerated when a trooper attempted to pull him over for speeding. The dashcam footage also showed that his SUV ran a red light while other vehicles were passing through. It made the situation a high risk for collision.

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The officers finally found the SUV near U.S. 41 and Big Bend Road with a flat right tire. The police reports showed that his SUV sustained a lot of damage, which eventually ended with him pulling his car over on the road. Even after troopers tried to get him out of the vehicle, the footage showed he tried to make a run for it rather than cooperate.

According to reports, there was also a female passenger in the car. The passenger had cuts on her hands and dirt, blood, and grass on her clothes. She was first hesitant to tell what had happened, but after the police told her she was safe, she told the whole ordeal. She said that she was “in fear for her life.”

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According to her statement, she urged him to pull over; he stopped 10 times but refused to let her exit. She was extremely frightened by the situation and described that she had a tight grip around her seat belt during the high-speed car chase.

A criminal defense attorney, Bryant Camareno, who is not representing Kennon, stated that this could be a tricky case because of the false imprisonment charges.

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“The reason why I highlight the false imprisonment? Because now that involves a victim, a live person,” Camareno said.

In Florida, false imprisonment is considered a third-degree felony, and if Kennon is convicted of the charge, he could face a prison sentence of up to five years. Camareno explained that, because of his age and background, it could be considered, but that still doesn’t guarantee any leniency. That would still depend on how the bench perceives the facts of the case.

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FSU responds to former Football Player’s arrest

The FSU did not waste any time or give any leniency to Kennon and dismissed him from the program on the grounds of “conduct detrimental to the team.” Mike Norvell addressed the situation directly.

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“Yeah, he’s no longer part of the program. Obviously disappointing,” Norvell said after Kennon’s arrest. “There are standards and expectations for our players, for coaches, and for everybody who is part of the program, and unfortunately, Chauncey did not fulfill the expectations there.”

Kennon was ranked as the top recruit of the 2026 class before he made his way to FSU. During his time at Seminoles, he saw limited action this season. He recorded just one snap in Florida State’s October 3 game against the Virginia Cavaliers.