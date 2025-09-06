Daughter Kristen Can’t Stay Quiet After Nick Saban’s Rarest On-Air Moment With Pat McAfee

Now that Nick Saban has retired from college football coaching, he’s letting go a little. Gone are the days where the coach was known to instill a tough mindset and locker room attitude. As an analyst on College GameDay, making friends with his fellow colleagues is making him tap into his lesser-known side. In a fun update from Kristen Saban, Nick Saban was caught in a rare, carefree moment, courtesy of Pat McAfee.

Pat McAfee is rubbing off on Nick Saban on a good way. The coach known for his strict demeanor is loosening up a little as a CFB analyst. McAfee tends to direct some harmless jabs at Saban to help him be at ease. And so far, it’s working. Kristen Saban, ever the dutiful daughter, turned up to the College GameDay set to support her father. She picked up one fun moment between this new pairing, which is sure to put a smile on fans’ faces as well.

McAfee, in his bold cowboy hat, and Saban, in his classic suit, grooved to some beats on set, which caught Kristen’s attention. “it’s the little dancey dance for me,” she wrote about her father’s lesser-known, fun-loving side. Nick Saban and dancing exist on two polar ends on the spectrum of activities he can ever engage in, publically. Pat McAfee sure has eased up the atmosphere with his persona, to allow Nick Saban to be himself.

via Imago

This season has already given us a bunch of fun interactions between the two analysts. But Saban has warmed up to McAfee a lot. On the latter’s show, the veteran coach opened up about his thoughts on Alabama’s brutal loss to FSU. “I do think there was something in that game that was tough to understand in my opinion, in that Alabama looked great going down the field on the first drive, Florida State goes right down the field and scores, and then the whole sort of psychological disposition of Alabama’s team changed for what reason I don’t know,” he said. This shows how comfortable Nick Saban has become around McAfee.

Nick Saban and McAfee also looked back on another fun moment from the show. It involved some make-believe weapons, and a lot of banter between the two. The duo’s hilarious antics are quickly becoming a much-awaited part of College GameDay.

Nick Saban had a light-hearted fight with Pat McAfee

On his show, Pat McAfee was trying to get back at Saban for a small tiff between them on College GameDay. On the ESPN show, the veteran coach tried to jokingly put the analyst in his place, by engaging in an impromptu pointer stick-sword fight with him. When Saban rapped McAfee’s stick with his own, the latter was visibly shocked. “Just watch what you’re doing with your stick,” McAfee later told Saban at his own show. And Saban pulled a classic Saban move on him.

“I was ready for a fight. […] You kind of backed off a little bit,” the coach warned McAfee, continuing the lighthearted mood between the two. The shift to broadcasting from a decades long career of coaching sure is something for Nick Saban. The College GameDay crew is dedicated on making things easier for the legend. By the end of this season, we’ll get to see Nick Saban blended into the cast of the show.

“[Doing] this has enabled me to be a part of a team, which you’re a part of. Which I, and I really appreciate and enjoy that part of it,” Nick Saban told Pat McAfee, on a heartfelt note. The two have an age gap of 35 years between them. But that’s no longer a hurdle between the two. On College GameDay, Saban and Pat McAfee seem to be developing a meaningful relationship.