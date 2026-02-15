2026 NFL Mock Draft: USC’s Makai Lemon Predicted to Replace $44 Million Star WR

Makai Lemon made the most of his 2025 campaign by topping the Big 10 in receiving yards. That earned him the Biletnikoff Award over the likes of Jeremiah Smith. Now, he is being pegged as the heir apparent to a $44 million NFL star.

Rams’ wide receiver Davante Adams signed a two-year, $44 million contract last year. Although he accumulated 789 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in the 2025 season, the team can do with a backup to pair with Puka Nacua in the long run.

The Rams hold two first-round picks in 2026: their own at No. 29 and the No. 13 overall pick acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN’s Jordan Reid put Lemon to the Rams at No. 13 in his mock draft. Lemon projects as a reliable weapon for QB Matthew Stafford, showcasing great hands by dropping only two of 108 targets during the 2025 season.

Analysts often list Lemon as a slot receiver because he played 70% of last year’s snaps at that position. But when needed, he can efficiently play through the formation, including as a Z receiver. This fits well with Sean McVay’s system. McVay frequently uses “11 personnel” (3 WRs) to manipulate defensive looks, requiring receivers who can operate from multiple spots.

On top of that, Lemon had 21 forced missed tackles last year. It is very valuable when you are playing in McVay’s system, which values Yards After Catch. This physicality leads scouts to describe Lemon as a “bowling-ball” runner after the catch, as he ranked top-10 nationally with 502 YAC yards in 2025.

Lemon’s youth and explosiveness would be a crucial addition as Adams enters his mid-30s, giving the Rams a high-end rookie to maximize Stafford’s remaining championship window.

The USC wide receiver’s game is frequently compared to Amon-Ra St. Brown, a former Trojan who has the same framework of roughly around 5’11” and 195 lbs. They play “bigger” than their frame, using physicality to win contested catches and acting as running backs after the catch (YAC). However, it’s not just the Rams eyeing the Biletnikoff winner.

The Chiefs enter the mix

The Kansas City Chiefs also have a chance to land Makai Lemon as their next offensive weapon. Since choosing Patrick Mahomes back in 2017, the Chiefs again have a chance of a top 10 selection in the upcoming draft. As discussed, Lemon’s ability to handle the ball well in the air is turning a lot of heads. Now combine that with polished route-running and trustworthy hands.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver corps was decimated in 2025, with Rashee Rice’s suspension and injuries, coupled with a Week 1 injury to rookie Xavier Worthy, leaving the unit in disarray and highlighting a desperate need for a dependable target like Lemon. No Chiefs’ wide receiver surpassed 600 receiving yards. Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports also commented on how Lemon should stand as a logical pick for the Chiefs.

“As much as adding a player like Lemon would be about the uncertainty surrounding Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s off-field situation,” Goldman said. “It’d also be about replacing production lost should Travis Kelce retire.”

However, the only thing that can keep Andy Reid from targeting the USC wide receiver is that they have needs at other positions. Many draft analysts feel that the Chiefs may go for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love with their top 10 pick. They also need another edge rusher, considering Chris Jones is at the tail end of his career.

Moreover, even if they miss on Lemon, the WR draft is deep enough for them to get a good player in later rounds.