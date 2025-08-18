Dave Aranda Could Pile Misery on Hugh Freeze as Baylor to Benefit From Auburn Chaos

Baylor isn’t expected to ease into the 2025 season; they’re coming in hot. After a disappointing 3-9 season in 2023, the Bears clawed their way back, winning six straight conference games under Dave Aranda and finishing last season at 8-5. They’re feeling confident and have their eyes on Auburn for their season opener. With a potential weakness in Hugh Freeze’s team, Baylor could capitalize and steal a win early on. Freeze needs a strong start, or their season could quickly go off the rails.

History is about to collide with hype in 2025 as Auburn and Baylor rekindle a rarely seen rivalry—just four clashes in nearly seven decades. Auburn snagged the first, but Baylor snagged the last two, carrying momentum into their season opener at home in Waco. And it looks like history might repeat itself, as Hugh Freeze’s team’s one glaring concern might turn things weird for them against Baylor.

Pointing it out straight J.D. PicKell said on SicEm365, “It’s not the get-right spot you would want, right? If you’re Jackson Arnold, like you would hope, okay, guy who struggled with turnovers a year ago. It’s kind of just a dark situation at Oklahoma, to be honest, with how it all unraveled for him. So, you hope personally he can bounce back.” That’s right. Jackson Arnold’s freshman season was a mixed bag of highs and lows. He struggled early against Tennessee, going 7-of-16 for 54 yards with an interception, which led to Michael Hawkins Jr. taking over as the starter in Oklahoma’s SEC debut.

Sure, Jackson Arnold’s last season was filled with inconsistency, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. Arnold bounced back against Alabama, significantly reducing turnovers and rushing for 131 yards on 25 carries while completing 9 of 11 passes for 68 yards. This kind of improvement and determination is what NFL scouts look for.

Despite the inconsistent play, Arnold closed the season strong, finishing with 1,421 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions. His ability to learn from mistakes and deliver in crucial moments makes him a great fit for Hugh Freeze’s offensive scheme, offering a combination of mobility, accuracy, and smart decision-making. This dual-threat ability gives Auburn the quarterback they’ve been looking for. And Freeze is making sure those ups and downs don’t happen this season.

And Hugh Freeze seized the opportunity to revamp Auburn’s offense, recruiting Jackson Arnold and surrounding him with top-tier talent. The offensive line was bolstered by experienced players, and the receiving corps got a jolt of energy with Eric Singleton from Georgia Tech joining Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons. Freeze is providing Arnold with everything he needs to succeed. But considering Auburn’s past, the big question remains: will this talented roster and strategic approach live up to expectations, or will the team face significant challenges?

Paul Finebaum launches a tough reality check on Hugh Freeze’s future

Auburn faces a high-stakes 2025 season, kicking off with a challenging road game against Baylor. After missing a bowl last year, the Tigers are hungry to rebound, but Waco presents a formidable test. Paul Finebaum emphasized on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that the Bears are prepared for a battle. “Yes,” Finebaum said. “It’s the first one. It’s the Friday night game against Baylor. I don’t think a lot of people take Baylor seriously. You’ve been there. You understand what that stadium can be like, especially on a Friday night opening the season. Again, the big SEC school.”

Hugh Freeze enters his third season aiming to restore Auburn’s standing after a difficult beginning. His initial two seasons yielded an 11-14 record, including a lone bowl appearance that ended in a 2023 Music City Bowl defeat. Expectations are higher for the program this year, and Dave Aranda’s Baylor presents a challenging initial test. Despite inconsistencies under Aranda, the Bears possess the potential to contend for the Big 12 title, making this opener anything but a sure victory.

And on top of that, Finebaum stressed that the importance of this game extends beyond a typical opening contest. A loss to Baylor, a team most expect Auburn to beat, could place the Tigers in a vulnerable situation for the remainder of the season. “The reason why I think it’s so important is that if Auburn loses that game, that’s one that most people believe they should win. Then, they’re suddenly behind the curtain, where every swing game becomes magnified. I think, for that reason, it is the most important game on the schedule,” Finebaum said.

But the pressure extends beyond wins and losses, as Freeze risks presiding over the program’s most embarrassing stretch. Auburn hasn’t made it in the Top 25 since November 2021, a run of 55 consecutive polls, equaling their longest drought from 1964 to 1968. While this issue predates Freeze, he’ll own the record for the longest unranked streak if the team doesn’t break through quickly.