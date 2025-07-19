Dave Portnoy Already Starts War With Urban Meyer After ESPN Disrespect on Air

What happens when you toss a flamethrower into a bonfire? You get Dave Portnoy sitting next to Urban Meyer on national television. FOX Sports didn’t just shake things up; they threw college football’s most chaotic personality into enemy territory. A loud, unapologetic Michigan superfan sitting next to the face of Ohio State football? Yeah, this isn’t going to be your average pregame panel.

Is FOX a genius or reckless? Either way, Saturday mornings just got nuclear. Imagine the show filled with bold takes, brutal banter, and maybe even a touchdown dance on live TV. That’s the vision Dave Portnoy painted, and fans are already buzzing. Considering the rivalry between the Wolverines and the OSU, we can imagine what’s going to happen when a Wolverine fanatic is thrown in with legend Meyer, a Buckeye icon. The sparks are practically guaranteed.

Portnoy made a straightforward point about what’s been missing on the Big Noon Kickoff show, saying, “I’m going to be on the road every single week with these guys. Now, they don’t have a Michigan guy on the panel. They do have an Ohio State guy, even though Ohio State hasn’t beaten Michigan in about a hundred years,” he recently told Fox Sports. And that reference isn’t hyperbole; it’s factual. Michigan has beaten OSU four straight times from 2021 to 2024, sweeping the rivalry and even stunning them in Columbus last season. “So, it’s about time Michigan gets represented. Since we run the conference, it’s only natural that you have alumni there,” he added.

Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day, joined the program in 2019, and since then, he’s always given a lot of reasons for fans to be proud of. But as we know, rivalry games aren’t just another game, so it’s important to be victorious in them as well. Michigan defeated Ohio State in 2021 (42-27), and that started it all. Then came the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, losing every single game against the Wolverines. Also, the all-time series shows Michigan leading 62-51-6, and the most recent streak is all maize and blue

Michigan had a ‘not-so-good’ season in 2024, finishing 8-5, but still held their ground and pulled off another win against the Buckeyes (13-10) in rivalry history. Ohio State had a tremendous season in 2024, winning the national championship, but couldn’t defeat Michigan. But while the Michigan-Ohio State tension grabs headlines, there’s another layer to this move that’s turning just as many heads: the behind-the-scenes shake-up in sports media alliances.

Dave Portnoy fires shots at ESPN as FOX embraces the chaos

Dave Portnoy joining FOX isn’t just about college football bragging rights. It’s also a big-time business shift. They aren’t just putting a Michigan mouthpiece on TV; they’re betting on Barstool’s raw, unfiltered energy to pull in younger, louder, more chaotic viewers. And Portnoy? He’s loving every second of it. After all, this isn’t his first dance with major sports networks, and he’s got receipts, especially when it comes to his old flame turned bitter ex: ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Portnoy talked about ESPN, scoffing at their reluctance to embrace Barstool. “When we did the ESPN deal, they looked like they had a sour taste in their mouth every time they looked at me. They’re embarrassed by it [Barstool Sports]. ESPN didn’t want to touch it. They didn’t want to admit they were associated with it.” Fox? Totally opposite. “They’re embracing everything we do. They’re embracing why people like us; they’re basically gonna be a true partner,” Portnoy said, earning grimaces from folks still rattled by his controversial run-in with ESPN.

The Barstool founder added, “I never liked ESPN. I should have never done a deal with ESPN. I hate ESPN. So, I’m very happy that we’re with Fox Sports,” Dave Portnoy concluded. So here’s the setup: FOX is bringing in bold content to rival ESPN’s college-show resurgence. Portnoy brings untamed energy; Meyer brings Cold War-era coaching pedigree. On Game Day, it’s Michigan vs. Ohio State. On Studio Day, it’s Portnoy vs. Meyer. The stage is set, and tensions are already high.