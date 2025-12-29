$250M Michigan Booster Tries to Woo Urban Meyer Into Joining Close Friend Kyle Whittingham

Ann Arbor has been anything but quiet since Kyle Whittingham took over. First, it was revealed that Michigan nemesis Urban Meyer assisted Whittingham behind the scenes with his coaching staff. Now, just as fans were processing that, $250 million booster Dave Portnoy floated a bizarre offer involving the former Ohio State head coach, one that could spark real chaos if it ever turns real.

Urban Meyer, special assistant to the coach? Dave Portnoy poses this question during a conversation with Meyer himself on the Wake Up Barstool podcast.

“I like the sounds of that. We’ll welcome you over. Listen, we will take it. You’ve told me you got along with Bo, and you respect the program. This is just something that happens. Your friend, your guy, is now our guy. We’ll welcome you with open arms.”

But Meyer bleeds Scarlet and Gray, and that’s not going to change anytime soon.

“I’ll never say the M word. I’ll never wear Maize and Blue,” Meyer responded. “But I’m pulling for Kyle and every other game other than the one.”