$250M Michigan Booster Clears Stance on Kyle Whittingham News After Rallying for Mike Elko

Michigan is in the process of finalizing a deal with former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the reaction was instant, especially from one of its biggest boosters. $250 million Maize and Blue mega-donor Dave Portnoy didn’t hold back after hearing the news. The Barstool Sports president jumped straight to X and posted a video overflowing with excitement.

“We are so f****** back,” Portnoy said. “Yes. Kyle Whittingham from Utah, two decades at Utah. One of the greatest coaches in the history of college football. Listen, Provo Dave knows him well. He built a powerhouse, tough, physical man, Michigan-type football. I heard Urban Meyer whisper in production meetings that big new kickoff man, that Whittingham’s the best coach I’ve ever seen. And now he comes to Michigan.

This isn’t just rebuilding, restarting. This is the beginning of a dynasty, the Michigan ethos, the Michigan man mantra. It’s back. This is an upgrade.”

It’s really a matter of immense pride. After the messy and controversial exits of the last two head coaches, Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, bringing in Kyle Whittingham hits differently. He’s built a reputation at Utah for running a clean, disciplined, no-drama program. And that alone explains why fans are so confident about this move. On the field, the résumé speaks for itself. Whittingham owns a career head coaching record of 177–88. It’s highlighted by a perfect 13–0 season in 2008 and three conference titles at Utah.

His teams play a physical, tough, run-first style and back it up with a nasty defense, perfectly matching Michigan’s football DNA. The Wolverines have always thrived on dominant offensive lines and a punishing ground game. And Whittingham’s Utah teams consistently leaned into that identity. Just look at this season. Utah absolutely bullied Cincinnati, rushing for 420 yards in one game. The defense was just as ruthless. The unit piled up seven sacks and held Cincinnati to under 150 total yards. He’s also proven he can develop talent at the highest level.

Whittingham has sent 68 players to the NFL Draft, including 18 first- or second-round picks, along with a long list of All-Americans. One of his biggest strengths is his staff’s ability to identify where players truly fit. He’s not afraid to move guys around if it unlocks their potential. Like Julian Blackmon, who transitioned from cornerback to safety and became an NFL standout. For a five-star quarterback like Bryce Underwood, this system could be ideal. Whittingham’s offense is run-first at its core but flexible.

If offensive coordinator Jason Beck stays on, Underwood would operate in a balanced attack that could realistically aim for 3,500-plus passing yards and around 2,500 rushing yards in a season. Developing under a coach with a proven NFL pipeline gives Underwood real credibility with scouts. And then there’s Whittingham himself. The man is relentless. He spent 32 years at Utah, including 21 as head coach, making him the second-longest tenured coach in the FBS behind only Kirk Ferentz. That kind of loyalty and stability is rare in today’s college football.

Dave Portnoy’s cry for help also went through Kyle Field.

Kyle Whittingham signing with the Wolverines is a major relief for Dave Portnoy. The unapologetic Maize and Blue maniac was deep into sorrow, thinking who would take the helm after the mess Sherrone Moore created. He went as far as to lure in long-time committed head coaches like Mike Elko. This happened after Texas A&M had slogged through that ugly 10–3 College Football Playoff loss to Miami at Kyle Field.

In that game, the Aggies’ offensive line, which had been one of the SEC’s best in protection, suddenly melted. It gave up seven sacks. But Portnoy isn’t the one to see just one-game results. He thought of the Aggies’ year of dominance, took his phone out, and subtly typed on X: “Mike Elko to Michigan.” That was it. Against the Hurricanes, Elko’s team finished with just 89 rushing yards and multiple back‑breaking turnovers, a brutal way to cap what was still an 11‑win, top‑10 season.

To Portnoy, that was the moment. He saw a coach good enough to reach the playoffs, but maybe realizing how hard it is to get over the hump at A&M in the SEC meat‑grinder. Portnoy isn’t the one who would shy away from accepting that he is a Michigan alum. And that’s why he just connected the dots. Elko had just taken A&M to the playoffs and finished No. 7, proving he could build and sustain a contender.