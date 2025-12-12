$250M Michigan Booster Reveals More to Sherrone Moore Saga After Paige Shiver Confirms Police Visit

Sherrone Moore’s firing sent ripples through Ann Arbor and the college football world in less than 24 hours. What began as whispers about an alleged relationship with Michigan staffer Paige Shiver has quickly erupted into full-blown chaos, with the 39-year-old now facing assault charges as well. Over the past 48 hours, new twists and rumors have surfaced nonstop. However, Michigan’s front office is leaving no stone unturned in its search for the truth. That’s when diehard Maize and Blue loyalist Dave Portnoy dove into the storm.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With so many allegations piling up against their head coach, Michigan isn’t escaping the heat. To steady the situation, interim president Domenico Grasso is pushing hard to uncover the full truth. “There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None,” he wrote in a letter to the student body. Grasso also urged students to come forward with any additional information that could help the investigation.

Dave Portnoy drew attention to this and validated that move by the school. He wrote on X, “Next time somebody says Michigan isn’t doing enough, just remember that our interim President penned an open letter to the entire student body asking them to come forward with info they have on the case…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Portnoy has been an unapologetic Michigan supporter. The $250 million Barstool Sports owner poured serious money into Michigan to help the Wolverines land top talent. In addition to that, he played a major role in securing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, and if that is not enough, Portnoy often floods social media with pro-Michigan takes and never misses a chance to troll rivals, especially Ohio State. With his platform at Barstool and his on-air presence with FOX Sports, he consistently pushes a Michigan-friendly narrative into the national conversation.

So it’s no surprise he jumped headfirst into the mess surrounding Moore. Grasso’s message stressed that Moore’s firing for cause, following credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with Paige Shiver, happened immediately. But the fact‑finding process around his conduct and related events takes some time, and it’s far from over. Grasso called Moore’s behavior a severe “breach of trust” that particularly harms those directly associated with the school. By continuing the investigation even after Moore’s dismissal, Michigan signals that accountability extends beyond his firing.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Moore’s legal situation is unfolding on a parallel track. He was taken into custody after his firing as police opened an assault investigation. The prosecutors indicated that charging decisions and arraignment would come only after further review of the case. Grasso has repeatedly pointed to this active law‑enforcement inquiry as another reason the university will not rush to judgment in public.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrone Moore behind bars?

The Sherrone Moore scandal is getting messier by the minute. As per recent reports, Police rushed to the Ann Arbor home associated with Michigan staffer Paige Shiver after a 911 call. The caller reported an alarming confrontation involving Sherrone Moore in the immediate aftermath of his firing. According to dispatch audio and multiple reports, officers learned that Moore showed up at the residence, distraught over losing his multimillion-dollar job.

The former head coach was allegedly suicidal and was believed to be armed with a knife. The 911 call described a man who had “lost control.” Shiver placed the call from the address listed in public records as her residence. One dispatcher later relayed that he allegedly held a knife to his own throat before fleeing the scene. Police treated it as both a potential assault and a mental‑health crisis. The police immediately rushed to the location to ensure Shiver’s safety.

Police ultimately detained Moore nearby and took him to the Washtenaw County Jail as investigators opened assault charges. Shiver’s role in the episode remains unclear in public records. Michigan identifies her as the “executive assistant to the head coach.” Separate university statements allege Moore violated policy through an “inappropriate” relationship with a staff member. Investigators pointed all doubts toward Shiver as the employee at the center of both the workplace probe and the police response.