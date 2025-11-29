Dave Portnoy Issues Urgent Message to Ohio State to Prevent Danger for Ryan Day

Dave Portnoy might proclaim himself the biggest Ohio State hater. But for all its worth, even the Barstool founder had to draw the line somewhere. The Michigan-OSU matchup harbors the most intense animosity between the two teams, which has led to nasty interactions off the turf. Now, ahead of the matchup, he has issued an urgent message, not for his own safety, but for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Ever since taking the OSU reins from the Buckeyes, Ryan Day has beaten Michigan once. And that’s a cause of frustration at Columbus. The Buckeyes had grown accustomed to beating the Team Up North for so long under Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer that the 0-4 record cuts deep. What’s alarming, though, is that the hostility became so severe that Day’s family ended up receiving death threats.

“I want to remind Ohio State, Ryan Day last year, when he choked, when he lost, and Michigan beat the piss out of him for the fourth straight year, had to get extra security for his house,” he says, stressing that, “wasn’t because of Michigan fans. That’s because of angry Ohio fans threatening all the sh-t.”

If there’s one person who is determined to take down Michigan, it’s Ryan Day. However, that goal has escaped him over the last four years. Last season, Ohio State lost 10-13, and a chunk of the fans turned a nasty shade of purple. Day already faces immense pressure at his job to beat the Wolverines. However, last year, his family was targeted as well.

Following the loss, ‘F- Ryan Day’ chants erupted from the student section. “They told (received text messages) me multiple times to have Ryan follow in his father’s footsteps and kill himself,” Coach Day’s wife, Nina, shared with the Columbus Dispatch.

Jack Sawyer, the 2024 team captain, shared the intense hatred faced by Nina and the kids. They would be yelled at the stores and the kids would be troubled at school. “The things that he and his family had to go through were just absurd, it’s just insanity.” Not just Day, even former head coach-turned-analyst Urban Meyer had faced such nasty situations.

Much to Portnoy’s chest swelling with pride over Michigan’s dominant all-time streak at 62-52-6, at this point, he understands how far the fringe fanbase could possibly go if Ohio State loses this Saturday.

“Let’s keep it civil this year, we’re going to beat him (Day). We’re going to beat your a– like we always beat you. And I know it’s hard to remember, it’s just a game. But please act with some civility after we beat you this year. This is all of Michigan reaching out, holding hands with Ohio, with Buckeye nation. After you lose, I know you’re gonna be mad. I know you’re gonna be upset. No threats.”

It was an emotionally, physically, and mentally challenging time for the Day. Following the threats, Day opened up about how the Michigan loss affected his family.

“It’s our life:” Ryan Day on his family’s safety

In the 2024 season, Ryan Day brought the the national championship back to Columbus. But all of this was after a certain fringe section of the OSU fanbase kept hurling threats at Day and his family. He was so repulsed by the aftermath that he could barely eat.

“When you lose, and when you lose certainly that game, it hurts. It hurts nobody more than me and my family, trust me,” Day said. “It’s our life. And we understand what comes with it, the anger, the frustration for everybody. It’s real because the passion is so strong.”

The OSU vs Michigan animosity has had multiple controversial episodes, but few have reached such extremities. Back in 1973, the Buckeyes headed to Ann Arbor and had torn down the famous M Club banner. Then came the recent flag-planting episode, ending in a skirmish. During the rivalry week, you cannot spot a single letter ‘M’ all over Columbus, as fans express their animosity by crossing them out with X.