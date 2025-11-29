Michigan Donor Demands $1,000 NIL From Urban Meyer Under One Unavoidable Condition

The Game rivalry has started heating up, with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer embracing his role as the Buckeyes’ fiery ex-leader. His unapologetic Michigan fan colleague, Fox’s Dave Portnoy, isn’t holding back either. The pregame antics took a hit on Meyer’s wallet when Portnoy demanded a $1,000 NIL check from him if Michigan beats Ohio State.

“$1,000 donation to each school’s NIL. So we’re gonna get an Urban Meyer check made out to the University of Michigan football program,” Portnoy said during the Big Noon Kickoff. “He’s gonna help us keep beating them.”

Meyer agrees to the deal and warns Portnoy that he’ll cash the check himself because he believes OSU will win. The off-field drama is starting to feel more interesting than what’s happening on the field. The stakes are high for both teams, and for these two guys. When Meyer coached Ohio State between 2012 and 2018, he went undefeated against Michigan, a perfect 7-0 record that adds swagger to his claims. So he knows exactly how big The Game is.

But now Michigan’s taken the last four and flipped the momentum after years of OSU dominance. Still, the Buckeyes roll into 2025 as the defending national champs. With Meyer and Portnoy’s bet, there’s a lot more pride riding on this than usual. Ohio State’s flawless 11-0 overall and 8-0 Big Ten record clash against Michigan’s strong 9-2 and 7-1 conference showing, making this a true heavyweight battle.

Dave Portnoy is very much counting on that determination. However, the barstool president is actually showcasing the support he promised back when he entered the Big Noon Kickoff crew. Portnoy made it crystal clear early on that Big Noon Kickoff was missing a major Michigan voice. He pointed out how the show had an Ohio State guy in Meyer, despite OSU having lost to Michigan four straight times from 2021 to 2024.

For Ohio State fans, having Meyer, Portnoy, and all the Big Noon Kickoff hype made the buildup almost as memorable as the game. Plus, Michigan really needs this win this time to make a place for themselves in the playoffs.

Nothing to lose and a lot to gain for the Wolverines

Urban Meyer might just write the $1000 check at this point. Why? The Wolverines have nothing to lose if they fall against the Buckeyes. But on the flip side, they have a lot to gain if a loss is handed over to OSU. Dave Portnoy is counting on that. Michigan’s chances at making the College Football Playoff this season all hinge on The Game. They’re staring down a do-or-die scenario that will decide if they get a shot at the Big Ten title and a path to the playoffs.

Michigan currently sits just outside the top 12 in CFP rankings. Thus, its only real shot at the postseason rests on upsetting undefeated No. 1 Ohio State. If Michigan pulls off the upset, the Big Ten championship door swings wide open because they’d tie Ohio State in conference losses. Thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker, Michigan would hold the edge and earn the nod to the title game. But that’s not all. For Michigan to advance to the championship, Oregon has to lose to Washington.

However, Indiana’s already punched their ticket by winning, so Michigan’s fate rests mostly on the Ducks. From a playoff perspective, that win over Ohio State would be a game-changer. It’ll bump Michigan’s postseason chances up to around 40%. It would also thrust Michigan ahead of Notre Dame in the rankings, snatching a potential at-large berth since the committee values giant statement wins like this.