Dave Portnoy Names $7.5M Coach to Replace Kyle Whittingham as He Calls for Michigan to “Fire” HC

Dave Portnoy is calling for Michigan to move on from Kyle Whittingham, putting the head coach’s future at the center of the program’s latest crisis. Emphasizing the need for a change in leadership, the Barstool Sports founder named a specific head coach among his preferred replacements.

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In the latest episode of Wake Up Barstool, Portney discussed five possible replacements for Whittingham: UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, Kentucky head coach Will Stein, and Jason Eck of New Mexico. However, the name he listed sixth was the most intriguing one: Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

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“No. 6, and I don’t have him on here. I would really want Kenny Dillingham in the last cycle,” Portney asserted. “I still think he’s a great coach, great recruiter, a young coach. If you told me, ‘I think Kenny Dillingham would come to Michigan,’ I would really love Kenny Dillingham.”

Portnoy acknowledged that Arizona State has taken steps backward and lost its quarterback. The Sun Devils won the Big 12 championship in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, and that earlier success is part of Dillingham’s appeal.

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What’s most interesting part about Dillingham is the fact that he was a top candidate in Michigan’s previous coaching cycle, but he stayed with Arizona State. They signed him to a five-year contract extension in December 2025. The deal carries an average annual salary of $7.5 million. Portnoy said he had wanted Michigan to pursue him at the time.

Portnoy was far more direct about Whittingham.

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“I thought it was a good hire but it clearly isn’t. So I hope he’s gone. In this day and age in college football, you can turn a program around like that: snap your fingers,” Portney said on Wake Up Barstool. “This is not the right guy. We got to get rid of him… This team has glaring, and I don’t think it’s just a talent issue at all, but this guy’s the wrong fit.”

His comments followed Michigan’s decision to replace Beck with offensive line coach Jim Harding as the interim offensive coordinator. Harding had previously worked with Whittingham at Utah, including two seasons as co-offensive coordinator. Portnoy questioned the decision to promote another member of the head coach’s existing staff instead of making a broader change.

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Portnoy had voiced similar frustration after Michigan’s November 7 loss to Michigan State, calling for both Whittingham and Beck to be fired.

Whittingham joined Michigan on December 26, 2025, signing a five-year contract to become the program’s 22nd head coach. Before arriving in Ann Arbor, he spent 21 seasons leading Utah, where he established himself as the program’s all-time winningest coach with 177 victories.

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Portnoy had voiced similar frustration after Michigan’s November 7 loss to Michigan State, calling for both Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck to be fired. His latest comments have continued that criticism.

Of the other candidates, he said: “I would love Jake Dickert. Number one, Bob Chesney, he’s done it two places. I know Blutman doesn’t like seeing him on there.”

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He then explained why he considers those potential moves realistic, pointing out that Michigan would offer an opportunity that coaches at smaller football programs might find difficult to turn down.

“Here’s the thing, all of these schools are no-brainer jumps to Michigan. We’re not trying to go poach the Alabama coach, Kalen DeBoer, who was rumored last time. These are coaches, none of these fan bases should be like, oh, we lost our coach at Michigan. They’re not football schools, any of these. So I all think there’s doable,” Portnoy added.

Michigan fell to 5-5 after its 31-7 loss to Oregon on November 14, managing only 71 passing yards. The offensive struggles have added to the pressure on Whittingham, with UCLA and Ohio State still remaining on the schedule.

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Portnoy has made his position on Whittingham clear, but Michigan’s next results will add further context to the discussion about the head coach’s future and the potential candidates who could enter the conversation.