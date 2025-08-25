Dave Portnoy Reveals True Feelings on Avery Johnson Family Brawl as He Puts Asterisk on Ohio State Title

College football’s always got drama, but a post-game family feud takes it to a whole new level. Following Kansas State’s heartbreaking defeat against Iowa State in Dublin, things turned ugly outside Aviva Stadium. It all started when Avery Johnson’s father, Mark, and his brother, Anthony, escalated from a verbal argument to a physical altercation, shocking onlookers. Now, even after their apology, things got so far that Dave Portnoy couldn’t help but share his signature sarcastic take on the wild scene.

Mark and Anthony Johnson issued a statement after their post-game fight in Dublin became public knowledge, captured on camera. “We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland,” the statement reported by On3’s Pete Nakos read. “Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.”

Despite the apology, many fans remained upset, unwilling to overlook the incident. However, Dave Portnoy offered a different perspective, taking to X with his usual sarcasm and a witty comment. He wrote, “I have zero problem with families fighting each other after losing a big game. Better to fight each other than random people.” His comment ignited a debate, with some finding it humorous and others feeling it minimized the situation’s severity.

After Kansas State’s loss, a dramatic scene unfolded involving Avery Johnson’s family, captured in a video that quickly went viral. The footage purportedly showed his father and brother engaged in a physical altercation outside the stadium. The clip depicted two men wrestling on the ground, one appearing to pin the other, before bystanders intervened. While the authenticity of the video remains unverified, its rapid spread online was undeniable. It was Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat who identified the individuals as Avery’s father, Mark, and his eldest son, confirming the physical nature of the incident. Despite the intensity, no arrests came out of it, leaving social media to transform the situation into a meme-worthy moment.

Well, the backdrop of this fight came in the late-game controversy in the Wildcats’ tough loss, 21-24, against Iowa State. With just over eight minutes remaining, Kansas State was down 14-17 and faced a critical fourth-and-1 at their own 30-yard line. Avery Johnson opted to run, rolling left, but was tackled just short of the first down. Iowa State took advantage, scoring four plays later to extend their lead to 24-14. But Chris Klieman stood by the decision, explaining, “I would do the same thing again, based on how the game was going with us struggling to slow those guys.” And it’s not like they didn’t make any moves.

Kansas State responded with a quick 65-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Jerand Bradley, but Iowa State ran out the clock to secure the victory. Despite the late comeback attempt, the Wildcats are now 0-1 for the first time since 2020 and trailing in the Big 12 standings after entering the season as favorites. While the failed fourth-down conversion might not have directly lost the game, it was significant. Officials ruled Johnson short, despite potential evidence to the contrary, and the fallout put the team and Johnson’s family in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

However, Dave Portnoy wasn’t done giving out his thoughts yet.

Dave Portnoy’s tough Ohio State verdict

Well, Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, made waves in the college football world Thursday by revealing a new partnership with FOX Sports. This deal will see Portnoy join the network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, providing him with a national stage to share his opinions weekly. Now, Portnoy appeared on Saratoga Live to discuss his new FOX Sports deal and offer his insights on the DraftKings Travers. He seemed at ease during the interview, but things got interesting when he unexpectedly took a shot at Ohio State.

It was a typical Portnoy move, keeping the conversation engaging while also provoking some reactions. “I’m excited. It’s fun to be covering the Big Ten, Michigan’s conference. I did hear you say Ohio State national champ and asked if it still can’t beat Michigan. So we’ll be out there. I will be rooting for them to defend the honor of the conference,” Portnoy said. Looks like he doesn’t like it when people call them national champs. They sure won Natty, but ended up losing 4 straight years against Michigan.

Now, this isn’t the first time Portnoy’s taken a shot at Ohio State. Back in July, when the FOX Sports deal was just a rumor, he made sure he used it as a way to fire back at the Bucks. “These are nothing more than rumors at this point. But all the crying from Columbus is making me feel like it’s Thanksgiving Day weekend again and Michigan is pounding a hapless Buckeye team into the mud for the billionth straight year. 😂😂😂,” he said on X. So, now you know why it’s important for the Bucks to win and put an end to these jabs this season.