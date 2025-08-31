“Death Penalty?”: Dave Portnoy Takes Another Vile Dig at Ryan Day & OSU After Controversial Scenes in College Stadium

Ryan Day and OSU fans have called it a day with a defining win over Texas, but Dave Portnoy isn’t ready to move on. His season started with a ban from the Horseshoe for the game, and he fired back with a slew of attacks at the Buckeyes. Until this much-awaited rivalry game rolls out in the season, Portnoy seems determined to keep himself in the spotlight. He’s sparing no one, and bizarrely dragged LSU fans into the drama as well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anything to do with Michigan is a complete no-go within OSU’s walls. The letter ‘M’ is crossed out throughout campus – it’s a rivalry so fierce that even the government participates in this practice. Naturally, FOX knew better than to involve Dave Portnoy in this tense environment. After all, he is a devout Michigan fan. Despite getting a gig on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff, FOX stationed him outside the stadium to let the man do his job. Much to his dismay, OSU dominated in the major Saturday night game. But Dave Portnoy isn’t quite done yet.

This time, he’s dragging the jubilant LSU fans, who are overjoyed after defeating an elite Clemson. The Tiger fans were celebrating on the Death Valley turf. Portnoy added his hot take: “What would happen if Michigan fans did this at Ohio? Death penalty?” The stadium ban is still fresh for the media figure. The ACC eased up on field storming rules, allowing fans to do so once the visiting team has left the turf “safely.” However, fines are in place if fans break the rules. Perhaps, maybe on D-Day, i.e., November 29, Ryan Day finally gets to have the last laugh, and Portnoy is forced to take up a different lens on him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No surprises here, but Ryan Day was an obvious target. “There’s a reason I’m not allowed in The Shoe today. Because he’s soft, and Michigan has broken him,” he said amidst this ongoing drama. The HC doesn’t have much to defend himself against these attacks. He’s still 1-4 against Michigan. What rubs salt in that wound is that an underdog Wolverines squad in 2024 humiliated the National Championship-winning squad. A win over Michigan should tip the scales towards Ohio State the next time Dave Portnoy decides to drag it through the mud.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, even a clean-sweep winner like Urban Meyer wasn’t spared a dig from Portnoy, as the veteran coach tried to one-up him.

AD

Dave Portnoy disses Ohio State once again, this time with an attack on Urban Meyer

As an ardent Michigan fan, Dave Portnoy would be miffed to see Urban Meyer, regardless of any respect he has for him. Meyer, during his time as the Buckeyes coach, had a perfect 7-0 record against the Wolverines. The Big Noon Kickoff crew did a segment with Portnoy, and Meyer presented him with a gift that had OSU fans all fired up. It was a Buckeyes jersey, which also carried ‘El Presidente’ on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Portnoy naturally got back at the veteran coach. “Thanks for the gift, my new house needs some toilet paper,” he shared on social media and live. He was also in Michigan gear for his debut, wearing a T-shirt that read ‘*Still Can’t Beat Michigan’. It would take something absolutely otherworldly for Dave Portnoy to wear that gift. His comment naturally had fans in an uproar, to which he yelled back, “You guys are very hospitable.”

Dave Portnoy will be an unstoppable force when Ohio State faces That Team Up North in late November. With both sides starting their seasons with a win, we’ll have to wait until the final whistle on game day to see whether a sea of red or blue takes over the field. Can Ryan Day respond to Portnoy’s criticism on the field?