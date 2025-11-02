Dave Portnoy’s Response to FOX’s New Announcement Screams Rising Tensions With Big Ten

Dave Portnoy is never one to shy away from expressing his opinion. Be it expressing takes on X or bantering during his hosting duties with FOX. He is working with FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff from this season. However, that journey is not smooth. The Barstool Sports founder was previously barred from Ohio State’s campus earlier this season. The reason? He thinks it is the Big Ten’s influence. This controversy came alive again after the recent revelation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the latest episode of the Unnamed Show podcast, Portnoy revealed, “Now, is there trouble in paradise with other people, maybe, but not with us and FOX.” It was enough words for fans to speculate on his participation in the upcoming week. The 48-year-old clarified his stance. “Just to clarify I am going to be in Stark Vegas next week with @BarstoolCFB for Miss State vs Georgia. I’ll be back with @BNKonFOX the following week.” This directly negated the announcement that the Big Noon Kickoff official account had made hours before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

12 hours prior to Dave Portnoy’s tweet, Fox announced that their pre-game show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be heading to Iowa City on November 8. “IOWA CITY, BIG NOON KICKOFF IS COMING 🎉 The best pregame party in college football will be in Iowa City ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Oregon 🙌 Then Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft are on the call for BIG NOON SATURDAY ft. Indiana at Penn State at Noon ET on FOX.” The announcement tweet featured a picture of Portnoy with other analysts promoting the show.

Crew members, including Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Dave Portnoy, and Chris Fallicia, alongside Dave Portnoy, were featured. That’s why the Barstool Sports founder had to clarify that his appearance next weekend will be in Starkville, Mississippi, to cover the Mississippi State vs Georgia game with the Barstool crew. This decision wasn’t a surprise to many.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, the 48-year-old already revealed on his podcast about his next destination. “…I am not trying to make their lives more difficult because we have a great relationship. That is why we’re going to Mississippi State.” He knows why this is happening.

AD

Dave Portnoy blames the Big Ten for FOX’s benching

On the latest episode of the Unnamed Show podcast, Portnoy claimed he knew about the issues happening behind the scenes. He again emphasized that FOX had nothing to do with it. “There’s no trouble in paradise with us and FOX Sports. Now, is there trouble in paradise with other people, maybe, but not with us and FOX.” Further adding that “a group” has a problem with them. “It’s not really a channel. More of a conference,” indirectly pointing out the Big Ten Conference, Portnoy said. It was not the first time this issue came to light.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Multiple reports emerged before Ohio State’s season-opening home win over Texas about why he could not be inside the stadium for the game. One report stated the program had banned Dave Portnoy. Later, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork told Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger that the school did not issue a direct ban on the 48-year-old media mogul. But there was more to the story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A source had told Front Office Sports that FOX had anticipated an issue with Portnoy and Ohio State. So, it was never in the original plans for the sports media personality to enter the stadium. After the week 1 incident, it was the first time that Portnoy had spoken about it. Even though he seemed calm while talking about it, the issues continue to take place behind the scenes.