Only if the sign-stealing scandal wasn’t enough chaos, Ann Arbor, Michigan, has once again drowned in the mess of its own making. Following allegations of an inappropriate relationship, HC Sherrone Moore was fired, and now the Wolverines are scrambling to find a new leader. Kenny Dillingham has appeared as a potential favorite, but his loyalties lie with the Sun Valley. Coming to aid, Michigan’s $250 million booster has promised to bring him to Ann Arbor.

“I wanted Dillingham,” says Barstool’s Dave Portnoy. “I’ll get Dillingham on a silver platter in 48 hours.”

If there’s one word that describes Michigan right now, it’s utter chaos. Moore’s firing led to a domino effect, piling up layers of trouble for AD Manuel Warde, who himself is under scrutiny for his leadership. Portnoy, being a Wolverine through and through, is urging for swift action and accountability.

“I’ll go close Dillingham. If you give me the resources, I’ll go get anybody in the living room. Am I the only Michigan man in here who realizes that you have to see power, you have to move forward with somebody else? Give somebody the authority?”

Portnoy has not shied away from rooting for Dillingham to come to Michigan. But will he leave his dream job? Addressing the Michigan rumors, the Arizona State coach dialed down to his commitment to his alma mater.

“I think, for me, I know where I stand and I know what I want,” he said on Sunday. “As the leader of a group, it’s my job to take care of groups of people, not just Kenny Dillingham.”

(This is a developing story…)

