‘It’s Chaos’: $250M Michigan Donor Confirms Power Struggle Over AD Badly Disrupting Sherrone Moore Replacement Process

Sherrone Moore’s firing plunged Michigan into a chaotic coaching search. Michigan’s front office has yet to act on big names like Kenny Dillingham and Kalen DeBoer, leaving Ann Arbor in limbo. That silence didn’t sit well with outspoken $250 million Michigan booster Dave Portnoy, who didn’t hesitate to call out the higher-ups.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There’s a lot of chaos there. And the more you delve into the way the school is set up, which I kind of didn’t know,” Portnoy said on his YouTube channel on December 19. “You got these five regents, who I think are voted on, and these guys run the school basically. From what I’ve gathered, there’s infighting, there’s jockeying for power. Some of them are Warde Manuel fans, some aren’t. So everyone wants to hold on to it like a power struggle. I don’t know how anybody would sign a coach at Michigan right now. I don’t even know who are under investigation. Is the AD going to be there? I don’t understand what they’re doing.

I’m telling you, if someone said you have the resources, I could get Kenny Dillingham in 24 hours. In 24 hours, he would be the coach of Michigan. To me, it seems every single day that goes by, unless it’s Kalen DeBoer, in which case Kalen’s like already locked up. But he’s like, I’m finishing with Alabama, and I don’t want this thing to leak till after. Unless it’s him, I don’t know what they’re doing. Every single day that goes by seems like a major, major problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The frustration coming from Dave Portnoy is absolutely justified. At the end of the day, the Barstool president has helped his Alma Mater through thick and thin. He played a major role in securing Bryce Underwood by using his financial backing. And now, if the school doesn’t secure its next playcaller soon, it might lose a lot of recruits and players, especially Underwood.

For now, interim head coach Biff Poggi is handling the fort as Michigan heads toward the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. But the real turmoil sits higher up. The front office is under scrutiny, with AD Warde Manuel taking the lead. Since taking over in 2016, Manuel has overseen a period marked by numerous scandals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Michigan’s interim president has even launched an independent investigation into the athletic department, yet Manuel remains employed. It’s largely because of a contract extension through 2030 that includes a massive buyout. The firing of Sherrone Moore feels like just another chapter in this pattern. Ann Arbor has now seen Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard, Mel Pearson, and Moore all exit under chaotic circumstances.

At this point, the question is, when will Manuel face the same scrutiny as the coaches he hires? Even Dave Portnoy tried to stir the pot with certain rumors. “So Warde Manuel is out,” he posted on X. “We have no coach. No AD. Chaos is a ladder.”

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger quickly put a halt to those rumors. He reported that university leaders, including board members, met only to deal with the unfolding Sherrone Moore situation. But what about the coaching change? Right now, Kenny Dillingham and Kalen DeBoer are the leading names to replace Sherrone Moore. Other coaches being mentioned include Jedd Fisch from Washington, Jeff Brohm at Louisville, and Eli Drinkwitz from Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, nothing feels close. With investigations still pending and numerous off-field issues at play, the entire situation remains very much in flux. However, Joel Klatt said this is the exact reason why the coaching search will be even more delayed. “I think the internal query, or investigation into the athletic department, its practices and its culture, is going to hold things up from a coaching search standpoint,” said Klatt.

The only solution to the problem

Ward Manuel is just sitting as a sheer obstacle between Michigan moving on from this scandal. And Dave Portnoy knows that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard credibly that Warde Manuel was fired at one point and John Beilein was the replacement, temporary AD,” Portnoy said. “Like I heard that credibly, I thought it changed. Then it’s like Ward saved his job because the regents voted for him. By the way, I think that is the move. If you don’t know what you’re doing, get rid of Ward. It’s nothing against him, but he’s under investigation.”

Fans have repeatedly called for Warde Manuel’s firing, but he has survived each time by securing support from the Board of Regents. His tenure has been marked by numerous high-profile issues across every sport at Michigan. The recent firing of Sherrone Moore, tied to an “inappropriate relationship” and followed by Moore’s arrest for home invasion, pushed things to a breaking point.

Manuel reportedly handled the firing alone. There was no HR or security present, and he drew heavy criticism despite warnings about Moore’s mental health issues. Critics pointed to a “toxic culture” and a program constantly stuck in crisis mode. And this wasn’t the only incident. Under Manuel, Michigan has dealt with the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, the firing of Juwan Howard, and troubling culture reports within the hockey and gymnastics programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university brought in the law firm Jenner & Block to conduct a thorough examination of the athletic department’s culture and Warde Manuel’s oversight, following the accumulation of numerous scandals.