Ohio State Target Recruit of Nigerian Descent – But B1G & SEC Rivals Have Upper Hand

Recruiting in college football never stops. While programs prepare for the upcoming season, some have turned their attention to recruiting a formidable weapon from the 2027 class. Bad news for the competition, Ryan Day’s Ohio State has now entered the race and extended an offer to a four-star defensive lineman.

For the 6’4″, 280 lbs David Folorunsho, receiving an offer from Ohio State is great news. His growing list of offers already looks impressive, with Michigan, Indiana, Alabama, Missouri, and Notre Dame among the programs pursuing him. Now, the Buckeyes have joined that group. With Matt Patricia retained and Larry Johnson leading the defensive line, the idea of playing in Columbus could be very enticing for Folorunsho.

However, the biggest competition Ohio State faces is Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame, which currently stands as the overwhelming favorite according to On3. As a result, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes could face a tough battle to secure Folorunsho’s commitment.

This is a developing story…