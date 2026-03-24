Kirby Smart’s National Title Outlook at Risk if Gunner Stockton’s Issues Persist, Says Georgia Legend

Last season was disappointing, to say the least, for Kirby Smart. Despite securing the SEC Championship, a national championship slipped out of reach. Now, with a new season ahead, Smart will be focused on adding another title to his collection. However, Georgia Bulldogs legend David Pollack believes there is an issue that Smart needs to address first: one involving key player Gunner Stockton.

“If Gunner Stockton is the same quarterback he was a year ago, Georgia has no chance to win a (national championship),” Pollack told former Georgia QB Aaron Murray.

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“They have no chance. What you’re talking about, yes, you saw that in spurts. I saw him grow. I saw him put more touch on the football, instead of trying to throw through everybody’s chest, which he tends to do. It’s all fastballs, like, I like some change-ups.

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“Another thing I saw him change arm angles without taking a big wind-up and throw, which I really like, because the dude’s got plenty of arm strength to turn and flick it. It ain’t no thing for him. So, understanding that, but I think it’s more personality-driven with Gunner Stockton than anything. He’s a kid who doesn’t want to mess up. He’s a kid who wants to be perfect. Those are hard things, man, because life ain’t perfect. Quarterback dang sure ain’t perfect.”

In his first season as the starting quarterback, Stockton led the team to an SEC title before they fell to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. It was thanks to his offensive production that the Bulldogs averaged 31.9 points per game. Stockton also completed 83.6% of his passes in the fourth quarter with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Overall, he accounted for 34 total touchdowns during the season.

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However, there were also games where he struggled. Against Georgia Tech, he had one of his toughest outings, finishing with just 70 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His quarterback rating of 25.2 in that game was his lowest of the season, despite Georgia Tech entering the matchup with only two interceptions all year.

Even against Ole Miss, Gunner Stockton struggled to keep up. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 203 yards, a 58.1% completion rate, with one touchdown, and was sacked twice. It was a disappointing performance for both Stockton and the Bulldogs. That is exactly what David Pollack is pointing to as an area Georgia must improve if they want to win a national championship.

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If Stockton can stay consistent and deliver in big moments, Kirby Smart could realistically push for another title. He also has the advantage of returning much of last season’s roster, giving him familiar pieces to work with. So, as Stockton continues to develop through spring practices, Smart will focus on getting the best out of him. Building a dynasty is clearly the goal, and it seems recruiting quarterback prospects remains the next step.

Kirby Smart faces competition from Kalen DeBoer for a young prospect

While 2026 remains the main focus, Kirby Smart also understands the importance of building for the future. That is why Georgia has already shown interest in 2028 quarterback prospect Maddox Davis. However, Georgia may already be facing competition. Davis recently revealed that he could see himself at Alabama.

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“I can definitely see myself there,” Davis told BamaOnLine.

That puts Smart in a tricky position, as he could risk losing a promising in-state prospect. Alabama had reportedly made contact through wide receivers coach Derrick Nix during a spring practice visit. And the cherry on the top for DeBoer was when Davis told Touchdown Alabama that he felt really comfortable with the players there.

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So that could come at a high cost for Kirby Smart and his staff, meaning they will need to keep a close eye on that recruitment battle.