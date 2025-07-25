David Pollack Makes Grim Prediction for Big 12 Program After 29-Player Transfer Exodus

The pressure is on, and time is running out for a program looking to bounce back from a disastrous season. After finishing with one of the country’s worst offenses, the team then saw 29 players depart via the transfer portal. The problems were obvious, from struggling in the red zone to a dearth of big plays, leaving fans upset and critics loud. Now, with a largely new roster and high hopes, the task is more than just being competitive—it’s showing that last year’s woes were merely growing pains, not a sign of deeper flaws. So, which Big 12 team is facing such high-end pressure?

Well, it’s Willie Fritz’s Houston Cougars who closed their campaign with a mix of frustration and flashes of pain. In Fritz’s first year as head coach, Houston experienced typical Big 12 growing pains, ending with a 4-8 record. But despite that, their defense was on full form, with safety AJ Haulcy leading them with a seven-tackle performance against TCU. Even DB Jeremiah Wilson turned heads against Baylor, as he was the only Cougar to record a defensive touchdown and a pick-six. But the worst part?

Now, both of them entered the portal, and Willie Fritz lost his two defensive weapons. And that’s where the problem lies, as David Pollack didn’t mince words before landing them with tough reality on his See Ball Get Ball podcast. “They were one of the worst offenses in the country a year ago. Like they were, they were awful. They were really, really bad. And they’ve got to go; they’ve got to get better. Their offensive line is going to be all transfers, all new guys, you know, coming in with a new QB. How fast can they get on the same page? They lost their all, Big 12 cornerbacks and safeties who are both gone,” he said. Now, with defense at the helm, their offensive shortcomings are also surfacing.

As Willie Fritz’s team struggled, it ranked 132nd nationally in scoring offense with just 14 points per game. Houston’s attack was one of the worst in the FBS last season. Well, Red Zone inefficiency and lack of explosive plays made things worse for them. But if you think Fritz and his staff did nothing to address his team’s situation, then you are so wrong.

The Cougars aggressively rebuilt the roster by adding 30 players through the transfer portal. Fritz described his staff’s more defined plan for finding the right fits this time. “I think we’ve also done an excellent job with the portal—signing guys that fit our profile,” Fritz said during an on-campus press conference last May. “We had a little bit more time this year to vet guys, gather information, and get the right guys who fit our culture. So yeah, we want to take a big step forward in year two.”

Houston boasts a loaded receiving corps, highlighted by Stephon Johnson (32 catches last year), Amare Thomas (115 catches, 1,107 yards, 11 TDs at UAB), and deep-threat Harvey Broussard III. Even the offensive line looks impressive, featuring portal additions like Dalton Merryman (Texas Tech). Running backs Le’Shaun Sanford and Rice transfer Dean Connors (770+ rushing yards in each of the past two seasons, plus 105 catches for 888 yards) are ready to capitalize if the line performs.

Defensively, Houston aims to build on last season’s second-best Big 12 run defense. As they return linebacker Jalen Garner, and Carmycah Glass (75 tackles at Louisiana) providing additional strength. Even Edge rusher Brandon Mack leads the pass rush alongside Carlos Allen, while newcomers Joshua Donald (App State) and Khalil Laufau (Washington State) add depth to the defensive line. But of all, one is the clear front-runner.

Willie Fritz’s immense trust in his explosive weapon

Well, Willie Fritz’s success this year relies heavily on Connor Weighman, who’s turning a lot of heads this offseason, and even Fritz is pretty high on him. After an injury-riddled career with the Aggies, where he struggled to meet expectations, Weigman is eager for a new beginning with the Cougars. Speaking at Big 12 media days, Fritz expressed his excitement for the upcoming 2025 season. “He’s been outstanding,” Fritz said. “Conner is from Houston, a five-star, played high school ball there, and had a little bit of an up-and-down career at Texas A&M.” But Weigman’s path was anything but easy

Shoulder injuries hampered his 2023 season, leading Marcel Reed to take over as A&M’s starter. In 2024, Weigman entered the transfer portal and swiftly landed in Houston, where he’s not only recovered fully but also regained his confidence and playing weight. Given his strong ties to the city—his father, Chad Weigman, is a Houston alumnus—this move feels like his destiny. And Fritz knows the quarterback’s struggles. “Some of that is changing what they were doing with coaches and those kinds of different things. He also got hurt. He probably wasn’t full speed until maybe February after he got to our place in January,” Fritz said.

Now that he’s fully recovered, Weigman is poised to show he can lead Houston’s offense. He’s made a difference in the locker room, too. At Texas A&M, he threw for 2,690 yards and 19 touchdowns, completing almost 60% of his passes despite some challenges. Now, with a new offensive plan that fits him and with Coach Fritz’s trust, 2025 could be his breakout year. Houston is counting on Weigman, and if he plays like the highly touted recruit he was, they could make waves in the Big 12 this season.