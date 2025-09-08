David Pollack Names a ‘Legit’ Big 12 Program After ASU & Kansas State Losses

We’ve seen this story before from Lance Leipold. Build a big lead, but then watch it slip away. Yes, it happened last season against West Virginia, UNLV, Arizona State, you name it. Although his teams play not to lose instead of playing to win. But the play-calling turns cautious; the edge disappears. And it’s not just Leipold. Three offensive coordinators in three years, yet the same script keeps repeating. Today, the Big 12 team jumped out by 15. Then the brakes came on. Missouri kept swinging. And by the final whistle, the Tigers had pulled off their biggest comeback in nearly a decade. Now, while Leipold’s costly 4th-quarter decision is taking much of the blame for this heartbreaking loss, David Pollack offers a different perspective on this Big 12 team.

Look, the Jayhawks weren’t the bigger or faster team, but they still had chances to steal the Border Showdown. Yes, a forced fumble, key stops, and discipline when it mattered. Yet when the moment arrived, conservative calls and one glaring fourth-quarter decision sank them. Facing fourth-and-7 with the game on the line, Leipold punted instead of pushing forward. Moments later, Missouri slammed the door with a 63-yard dagger. Here, in a rivalry built on grit and risk, Kansas chose safety and paid the price. But the CFB analyst labeled Kansas big under Leipold.

On his September 7th appearance on See Ball Get Ball, David Pollack couldn’t hide his excitement about the Border War. “I thought Kansas, Missouri was fantastic. It was the border war, was a showdown. It was awesome,” said Pollack. Following that, he tipped his cap to the Tigers, adding, “We deserve to give Missouri their credit because the Show Me State, they showed us something.” But then came the kicker. Pollack doubled down on the Jayhawks, stating, “ Let me tell you something. Kansas is legit. Like, Kansas is a really good football team.” And that’s when the reasoning followed.

“Like defensively, they used to be a civ. They used to could not stop anybody. Kamara was flying around, like they’re Caldwell’s in there making plays. They’re better than they were. And because of that, they’re like, Lance Lipold’s built a great team, man. Like they are really, really good,” said Pollack. And he’s right; the Kansas Jayhawks’ 2025 defense looks different. New coordinator D. K. McDonald has injected energy into a unit short on returning starters but rich in fresh faces. Dean Miller is the anchor off the edge, piling up sacks and setting the tone. Joseph Sipp Jr., the Bowling Green transfer, has slid in as the enforcer in the middle. Then, veterans Bangally Kamara and Lyrik Rawls steady the back end, while Trey Lathan is already leading in tackles. So, it’s not the same old Kansas defense. And that’s when the mistakes showed.

Here, Pollack pointed to the missed opportunities that swung the game, Missouri vs Kansas. Here’s the thing: Kansas had open shots downfield to Emmanuel Henderson Jr. but failed to connect, and the Alabama transfer dropped a pass in the flats that could have kept the drive alive. “You’ve got to make those plays. You have to make those plays in big moments,” said Pollack. Still, he wasn’t dismissive. “I’m tipping the cap to Kansas cuz I think they’re a really good football team. They’re going to be a pain in the ass in the ever-loving, great, glorious Big 12,” remarked Pollack. And why not?

The Kansas 2025 offense has made significant strides under Lance Leipold. Senior QB Jalon Daniels provides big-play ability and steady leadership, while Daniel Hishaw Jr. brings power, speed, and reliable hands to the running game. On top of that, the O-line is stronger and more cohesive, anchored by Calvin Clements, Kobe Baynes, and All-Big 12 center Bryce Foster. Now, with veteran leaders and emerging talent, Kansas shows promise under Leipold, but after the loss to Mizzou, Week 2 revealed more defeats against strong opponents.

Besides Kansas, both ASU and Kansas State also suffered losses

Well, Week 2 didn’t go Kansas or ASU’s way. We already know the Jayhawks let a late-game chance slip through their fingers, falling short in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, ASU staged an impressive comeback, erasing a 17-point deficit and even taking a late lead. But the Bulldogs struck in the final moments, ending the Sun Devils’ rally with a 24-20 victory. So, both teams showed fight, but costly mistakes and missed opportunities proved decisive. Here’s the heart of ASU’s struggles.

Discipline has been a glaring issue for ASU. Penalties that plagued Week 1 against NAU spilled over into Week 2. And one costly misstep came on 3rd down when Sam Leavitt had Jordyn Tyson open for a first, only for offensive pass interference to wipe it out. That penalty killed the drive and highlighted a recurring problem. Now, for a team that prides itself on discipline, mistakes like this can’t continue. So, fixing penalties is the biggest challenge facing HC Kenny Dillingham if ASU wants sustained drives and consistent success. But what about K-State?

Kansas State came into the week looking for a spark, something to build confidence for the season. Instead, the Wildcats walked away with more questions than answers. They fell 24-21 to Army at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, just a week after a late rally was needed to beat FCS North Dakota. To make matters worse, Army had previously lost to FCS Tarleton State. In Sunday’s game, backup QB Cale Hellums, making his first career start, ran in a 14-yard TD with under three minutes left, handing K-State a crushing deficit. Although the Wildcats had one final shot, driving into Army territory, an interception by Avery Johnson with 1:35 remaining ended the comeback dream.