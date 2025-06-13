David Pollack Names SEC Program That Won’t Win More Than Two Games

“It’s a resurrection job for a coach walking into the SEC’s worst roster outside of Vanderbilt.” Now we wish we were joking, but being 124th nationally on third downs, a 48–0 shellacking by Arkansas (the worst loss in the rivalry’s 78-year history), and a fanbase that watched ten opponents hang 30+ points on the scoreboard points to one simple thing: Jeff Lebby didn’t inherit a rebuild—he took custody of a dumpster fire. 2024 was hopeless with the roster ending the year on a miserable 2-10 run. While some fans might think that maybe Jeff Lebby’s “veer-and-shoot” offense will become a solution for the team’s campaign, it felt more like a Hail Mary in a hurricane, and offensive uncertainty collides with college football’s cruelest reality: Mississippi State’s 2025 schedule.

Zero freaking grace period. David Pollack wasn’t kidding when he said, “This is a recipe for you’re not winning more than two games.” This “somehow alive” roster is going up against 4 CFP teams in an eight-week span (Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee). Plus, we can’t forget Florida and Arkansas, 2 teams that brutalized the Bulldogs on a 103-53 combined score last season. “It’s hard enough to build a team and start to build a program and change things and get it turned around. And when you play that, it’s like, okay, it just. I mean, what the freak do you want me to do?” Pollack confessed. Pollack’s despair isn’t just about who the Bulldogs play—it’s about how they’ll survive them with a roster hemorrhaging experience at every turn.

via Imago Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby watches the team’s NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Consider the grim reality: Lebby has to work with Blake Shapen (injury-prone Baylor transfer) to pilot the “veer-and-shoot” offense—a system demanding precision that Shapen hasn’t executed since 2021. Look at 2024: Shapen only had 4 games in with 68%. There was hope, but with that shoulder injury poking its head through the blanket, everything seems bleak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Although Lebby is “a h-ll of a quarterback coach,” as Mike from the SEC Podcast puts it, the inherent game of “catch up” that the HC and his squad have to play against the teams on the schedule could/will take a toll on the Bulldogs. Even if we look past the heavy hitters like Florida or Georgia, does Lebby have a plan to defend against the Razorbacks?

Remember, a staggering 58-point loss. Arguably the worst in the 70+ years of rivalry. Also, Southern Miss? With returning players like Larry Simmons, Carl Chester, Hayes Creel, Josh Battle, and Chris Jones? This whole thing is shaping up to be a death march, but here’s the thing: maybe the answer to Lebby’s quest for revival lies in his locker room?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mississippi State’s “damaged goods” QB could be the answer

Contradicting what we pointed out about Shapen, there is something about the guy that could become the ace Lebby needs. Now, we are not here to talk fluff. See, in his freshman year, dude went for a 72% on completion in just 3 games. Shapen went toe-to-toe against an 11-1 Oklahoma State team and managed to knock em out of the Big 12 title run.

If Shapen stays healthy, then he could easily be your SEC leader in passing yards. Still, Pollack’s “two-win” prophecy lingers for a reason. Shapen’s shoulder must survive Southern Miss’ blitzes, and his proven WR corps—led by returning star Devon Booth—must gel before Texas’ terror front arrives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Blake’s got the NFL touch. Lebby’s job? Protect him long enough to prove it. Fail, and Mississippi State’s rebuild flatlines. Succeed? Suddenly, Arkansas’ humiliation looks payable with interest.