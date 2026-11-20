Utah is 10-0, but the player at the center of its run has not always received the same attention as the bigger names in the Heisman conversation.

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Devon Dampier has kept the Utes moving with his arm and his legs, including in two tight wins over ranked opponents. CFB Hall of Famer David Pollack thinks the QB has done enough to join the top names, like Jeremiah Smith, in the race.

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“There’s nobody in the country more important to their team than Devon Dampier,” David Pollack said on his November 20 podcast. “It starts with him and ends with him.”

Pollack pointed out that Utah’s offense is built around Dampier’s ability to create plays. The QB is not simply asked to distribute the ball and let the rest of the unit take over. Utah uses his mobility as a major part of its attack.

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“He deserves to be in the top 3 for the Heisman right now,” Pollack said. “He’s been that good.”

The Utes are 10-0 and 7-0 in Big 12 play, one of only two undefeated teams left in the FBS. They have scored 37.9 points per game and averaged 471.3 yards of offense through their first 10 games.

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Dampier has been involved in much of that production. He has completed 185 of 278 passes for 2,257 yards, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Those numbers alone put him among the more productive quarterbacks in the country.

Moreover, his value to Utah becomes clearer when his rushing production is added to the picture. Dampier had 482 rushing yards through the first nine games, then added 100 yards against Arizona. He has also scored nine rushing touchdowns.

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His performance against BYU on November 7 showed how much he can do when Utah needs him to take over. In the 28-20 rivalry win, Dampier threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 89 yards and two more scores, and even caught a 29-yard pass.

Dampier joined a very short list with that performance. Only one other FBS player in the previous 30 seasons had managed at least two passing touchdowns, two rushing scores, and 25 receiving yards in a game.

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A week later, he had another demanding afternoon against Arizona. Utah trailed late before Dampier connected with Creed Whittemore on a 70-yard touchdown pass with 2:35 remaining to secure a 40-39 win.

“Dev, this is your Heisman moment,” Dampier recalled his teammates telling him at halftime. “I told those guys, ‘We’re calm and collected. This ain’t nothing. Let’s just go out there and let’s do what we do.”

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Those words were enough for Dampier. He accounted for four touchdowns in the win, throwing for two and running for another two. Utah stayed unbeaten, while Dampier picked up the Maxwell Award’s weekly honor.

Dampier’s rise has also been reflected in his NIL profile. On3 listed him with a $2 million NIL valuation and a confirmed deal. It places him among the players attracting significant attention in the NIL market alongside Jeremiah Smith.

Smith has become the leading name through a season in which he has put up numbers rarely seen from a college receiver. Through 10 games, Smith has 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns.

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His production has made him the clear favorite in several current award markets. Dampier is part of that conversation, too. He is listed among the leading contenders alongside Smith and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah.

The latest odds put Smith first, Mensah second, and Dampier third. For many analysts like Pollack, Smith has been spectacular as a receiver, but Dampier is responsible for setting the direction of an offense that has won every game.

Dampier still has work to do if he wants to turn Pollack’s endorsement into a serious Heisman push.

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Utah travels to TCU on November 21 before hosting West Virginia on November 27. The Utes then have the Big 12 championship game scheduled for December 4. Those games offer another chance for Dampier to bolster his case in front of voters.