David Pollack Predicts Massive Week 8 Upset for Ranked SEC Team

Tennessee just embarrassed Alabama 26-10, but apparently, that still isn’t enough to silence its doubters. Despite three straight wins and a No. 11 ranking, the Volunteers are being tipped for a humiliating upset against a struggling South Carolina team. Former Georgia star David Pollack believes Tennessee is walking straight into a trap at Williams-Brice Stadium.

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The Gamecocks enter Week 8 at 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play, hardly the record of a team expected to threaten a top-15 opponent. But Pollack sees weaknesses in Tennessee’s offense that South Carolina is well-equipped to exploit.

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“This is full on red alert. This is South Carolina’s wheelhouse. Tennessee doesn’t create a lot of big plays. You know what South Carolina’s defense does a pretty good job of? Stopping the run. You know what South Carolina does a really good job of? Running the football, staying out of obvious third down,” Pollack said on his See Ball Get Ball podcast, in a clip shared on October 22.

South Carolina has the rushing numbers to support Pollack’s argument. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has recorded 411 yards on the ground, while running back Matt Fuller has added 485 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries.

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“Have you seen this Matt Fuller guy for South Carolina? I really like this dude,” Pollack said. “Between him and (LaNorris) Sellers, the amount of tackles that they break, and then they’re on the next level, and then it’s a first down. It’s a big play over and over and over again.”

If Sellers and Fuller consistently move the chains, Tennessee could find itself spending long stretches on defense. The challenge for South Carolina is sustaining that production against a ranked opponent after an inconsistent start to the season.

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The Gamecocks will also have the advantage of playing at Williams-Brice Stadium, where a hostile crowd could put additional pressure on Tennessee.

“Where’s this game being played at? Williams-Brice Stadium. Space Odyssey. The rooster will be crowing very annoyingly,” Pollack said.

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South Carolina has already stunned Tennessee at this venue. In 2022, Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks demolished the then-No. 5 Volunteers 63-38, dealing a devastating blow to their championship hopes. The stakes are significant again, with Tennessee entering Week 8 tied with Ole Miss for third in the SEC at 3-1, behind Georgia and Kentucky at 4-1. Another conference defeat would complicate the Volunteers’ title ambitions.

Pollack expects the battle to be decided up front, where South Carolina’s physicality could give it an advantage.

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“This feels like a trench war,” Pollack said. “I told you before the season that South Carolina was going to get somebody. They gonna get somebody.”

Establishing the run could also create opportunities downfield if Tennessee commits additional defenders to containing Sellers and Fuller.

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“What South Carolina can do through the passing game is create some explosive plays off of the run game, and because of that, they finally get their finish,” Pollack explained.

The former Georgia standout isn’t alone in backing the Gamecocks. According to A to Z Sports, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray have also picked South Carolina to win.

“This is gonna be a great game. But I think it’s the run game of South Carolina. It’s the breaking tackles, making extra plays. South Carolina wins by seven,” Pollack said.

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Pollack predicts a 27-20 South Carolina victory when the teams meet Saturday, October 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. For the Gamecocks, it would be a much-needed statement win. For Tennessee, it would put its recent momentum and SEC championship ambitions under serious pressure.