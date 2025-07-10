David Pollack Predicts Sleeper College Football Program To Reach Conference Championship Game

The ugly truth is when you guys think of the ACC Championship, you don’t even blink. You say Clemson. You say Miami. And just maybe you squint hard enough to force Florida State in there if you’re feeling brave (or delusional, after last season). But if we told you there’s another team quietly making all the right moves and an ex-ESPN guy with national credibility is backing them, you’d probably laugh it off, right? We love SMU, but it isn’t them.

First of all, do we agree that the 2025 ACC is wild? Like if the SEC is 10 and B1G is, let’s say, 8, then the ACC would be a solid 7. (Big 12 is 5.5.) The ACC is the league where Cam Ward and Tyler Shough turned one-year rentals into NFL contracts. So if you’re not seriously considering pure new blood for this year’s title chase, you’re already behind. The race to Charlotte isn’t about history or brand anymore. It’s about who’s got the juice right now. And one team? Yeah, they’ve got it.

David Pollack, college football lifer and all-time Georgia Dawg, dropped a bombshell on his See Ball Get Ball podcast this week. When asked who joins Clemson in the ACC title game, he didn’t blink. “I would take Louisville,” Pollack said. “I trust who they are always; I trust that they’ll score points always.” He was laying facts; he had already termed Miller Moss as the transfer of the year and had Jeff Brohm as a “superstar.”

He then said, “Look at their schedule, Eastern Kentucky, JMU, Bowling Green, Pit, Virginia, they got to go to Miami. They host Boston College, Virginia Tech, Cow, they play Clemson.” And then, like a true Cardinals fan who doesn’t miss a chance to rub a victory in an opponent’s face, he said, “By the way, they beat Clemson a year ago. Don’t forget that.” We aren’t forgetting that demolition, David.

You feel that? That’s the Brohm effect. Jeff Brohm might be your favorite offensive coach’s favorite offensive coach. It’s air raids all game, and if you’re Clemson’s cornerbacks coach, please don’t let those guys anticipate routes. They won’t find any space and will eventually be limited by the sideline. His scheme is like if a pro-style playbook and Air Raid had a baby raised on Red Bull. Pollack said it straight: “They’ll keep growing with Brohm. They’ve been here before. Played for it against FSU two years ago. This ain’t new for them.” He’s not just hyping. He’s seeing a coach who gets QBs right, and we did mention Miller Moss, right?

So here’s your homework: stop sleeping on Louisville. Seriously. You want a team that’s gritty, has weapons, has a QB with a chip on his shoulder, and a coach who could probably draw up a TD with a McDonald’s napkin? It’s the Cardinals. And if you’re an ACC fan thinking it’s business as usual in 2025, buckle up. The Bird Gang might just be flying back to Charlotte.

A new leaf, a new legacy

For Miller Moss, this season is about reshaping a legacy. The USC transfer arrives in Louisville with baggage, yes, but also with unmatched opportunity. After an up-and-down 2024, Moss isn’t hiding from his past. In fact, his comments about wanting to show more athleticism reveal a quarterback not content with safe, system-based play. He wants to evolve. “I think I didn’t use my athleticism as much as I should have last year… I want to showcase that a little bit more,” Moss said. That kind of hunger is exactly what will take

Moss’s belief in Jeff Brohm is also a reflection of what the program has been doing right. “When you have kind of concrete proof of being able to produce NFL quarterbacks and be able to handle transfer quarterbacks really well, it puts a little bit more belief behind what you’re saying,” Moss admitted. He’s buying into the system not because of hype, but because of results. He’s seen how Brohm turned around careers, and now, he wants to be next in that line.

If Louisville fans are looking for a quarterback who understands the moment, Moss may just be their guy. The ACC slate is brutal with Clemson, Miami, SMU, Syracuse, and FSU, but Moss sounds ready. “You have absolute faith in what’s coming from the sideline,” he said, referring to Brohm’s playcalling. That’s a quarterback in sync with his offense before the first snap. And if that chemistry builds the way Moss hopes, Louisville has a trip to Charlotte.