David Pollack Raises Serious Doubts Over Dylan Raiola After Matt Rhule’s Clear QB Message

Just when Dylan Raiola thought he had silenced his critics, raising concerns over his athleticism, the noise came roaring back louder than ever. First, those eleven interceptions raised questions about his decision-making under pressure, and then his 230-pound frame raised mobility concerns. Still, despite the setbacks, Raiola didn’t flinch; he led Nebraska to its first bowl victory since 2016 and used the offseason to shed ten pounds to sharpen his game. But as the dust settles, David Pollack’s assessment reignites concerns, throwing another wrench into Nebraska’s playoff hopes. Just as Raiola seemed to overcome challenges, the pressure intensified, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Despite starting off as a freshman, Dylan Raiola’s elite arm strength as an elite five-star starter turned Nebraska’s fate. This guy recorded 2,819 yards with 13 TDs with a 67.7% completion rate. Even Matt Rhule knows that their 7-6 record last season was all because of Raiola’s efforts, and the quarterback hasn’t stopped sharpening his game since. “So what I loved about Dylan is the consistency that he’s got. He’s the same guy every day. He’s holding people accountable, starting with himself,” Rhule said. But with that consistency comes some serious doubts that are hard to ignore…

Analyst David Pollack didn’t mince words before landing Raiola with a tough reality check. “I think, to me, watching him a year ago—the negative plays, like, gotta get those out of the equation. I think about OT versus Illinois and just continuing to go backwards and trying to make plays,” Pollack said on his See Ball Get Ball podcast. Well, that’s sure concerning. Remember their game against UCLA? He went 14 of 27 passes for 177 yards with one touchdown and a pick-six. For most of the game, Raiola’s play prevented the offense from advancing the ball.

Often, he delayed his throws, assessing the defense instead of releasing the ball promptly. He was pressured by the pass rush, so instead of throwing quickly, he scrambled. He was often late, leading to missed targets and sacks. So, now you know what David Pollack is trying to highlight. His game against Illinois echoed this pattern. Raiola posted impressive numbers—297 yards and three touchdowns—despite an interception. However, a crucial late-game error overshadowed his strong performance. Facing a 3rd-and-3 with the game hanging in the balance, he overthrew a wide-open tight end in the end zone, squandering a clear scoring opportunity.

But let’s be real, it’s not all Dylan Raiola’s fault. During their game against Colorado, Nebraska had a chance to take a 21-0 lead, but their receiver dropped a pass in the red zone. Their mistake led to a missed field goal attempt. Nebraska didn’t pull away early, giving Colorado a break. And with transfer WR Dane Key on the team, that won’t be the case anymore. Even Pollack feels the same, as he said, “That joker can roll! They’re losing a couple of targets. I think they get better at the wide receiver position. I think he’s one of the more explosive guys in the country. He transfers from Kentucky.”

David Pollack further laid out his expectations and praised Key and said, “I mean, listen, I just need you to catch some big plays—like make some hay. Nebraska’s had plenty of drops. Like, they’ve struggled with those. I think Dane Key can be electric and can be a big-time playmaker. Dynamic.” This guy recorded 715 yards for 47 receptions and 2 TDs last season. This guy tracks the ball well and makes contested catches, and that’s what Dylan Raiola needs this season.

Best part? Even Dylan Raiola is making efforts to make this season a success, and Matt Rhule is already loving his improvements.

Matt Rhule’s clear verdict on Dylan Raiola’s future

Nebraska’s Cornhuskers took a big step forward in 2024, largely thanks to freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. In his rookie season, Raiola spearheaded Nebraska’s turnaround under coach Matt Rhule, now entering his third year. Rhule recently praised Raiola’s maturity on Always College Football, and expressed enthusiasm about the quarterback’s partnership with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, calling them a “dynamic duo.”

“He’s always been a tremendous worker,” Matt Rhule said. “I think when you’re a young player, you can be emotional. When things are great, you’re great. When things get bad, sometimes you kind of get quiet. You get introverted. You start to get frustrated.” Raiola sure had some inconsistencies, throwing 11 interceptions to go with 13 touchdowns—but he is learning from his past blunders.

Rhule fondly remembered a casual moment with Dylan Raiola in the cafeteria, where they watched the UCLA game together and reflected on Raiola’s progress. “Actually, he and I were together in the cafeteria today, [and] we had this exact conversation. We had the UCLA game on TV,” Rhule said. “And he was like, ‘Man, it was 13-7 at the half.’ Then we came out [of halftime] and he threw a pick-six. We talked about how far he’s come. To me, it’s not about his highs being any higher. It’s about his lows not being so low. It’s the same for our whole team. What I’ve loved about Dylan is the consistency he’s shown and bought into. He’s the same guy every day. He’s holding people accountable, starting with himself.”

Nebraska is betting big on its new offensive duo for 2025: OC Holgorsen and QB Raiola. Coach Rhule moved Marcus Satterfield to tight ends coach, giving Holgorsen full offensive control, signaling a major change. “His body looks great,” Rhule said of Raiola. “And he and Dana are going to be a dynamic duo. I think we have a chance to be really special on offense.” No wonder that’s sure going to be the case.

Dana Holgorsen’s coaching career boasts an impressive record: 23 All-Americans, 11 national award winners, and 14 national award finalists. In Houston, 11 of his players have been drafted into the NFL, including five in the top three rounds. His teams won 20 games in 2021 and 2022—the program’s third-best two-year total—and achieved consecutive bowl victories for the first time since 2014-15.

The Huskers open their season against Cincinnati on August 28 at Arrowhead Stadium, giving fans an early look at this high-potential pairing. All eyes will be on them to see if they deliver.