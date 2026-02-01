Steve Sarkisian & Shane Beamer Protégé Lands First NFL Gig in AFC North

The trend continues: college develops assistants, and the NFL swoops in. This time, it’s Davis Koetter. After one season at South Carolina as an assistant quarterbacks coach and analyst under Shane Beamer, the son of longtime NFL coach Dirk Koetter, is heading to where he belongs

According to sources, the Bengals are expected to hire Davis Koetter as their new wide receivers coach. South Carolina wasn’t his only SEC stop, though. Before joining Shane Beamer’s staff, Koetter spent two seasons at Texas (2023–2024) under Steve Sarkisian. He started as a graduate assistant and later worked as an offensive analyst, spending most of his time with the tight ends.