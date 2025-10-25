Dawn Staley Sends Powerful Message to Shane Beamer as South Carolina Job On the Line

Remember, back in April, when Dawn Staley gave a huge shoutout to Shane Beamer, “Coach Beamer’s always there. I don’t know how he finds the time—but he’s at every sports game,” emphasizing the Gamecocks community’s close-knit relationship. Well, returning the same energy on Saturday’s game against Bama, Staley was present to cheer on her colleague, who is presently facing the hot seat.

Beamer’s name is already doing the rounds at the hot seat conversations, with a $5 million buyout over his head. But Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has the ‘You got this, coach’ vibe for the football head coach on Saturday. On the sidelines, she, along with @GamecockWBB, had a note of encouragement for her football colleague. “You gonna get this one, I feel this one.”

Staley’s words of encouragement carry massive weight. She is among the winningest coaches in collegiate women’s basketball, earning three NCAA national championships in 2017, 2022, and 2024. Not to forget the nine SEC Championship titles she holds. Last season, she recorded a perfect 38-0 season and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.

For Beamer, in such stressful times, Dawn’s words act like a cooling mint amid the tough odds stacked against him. It’s the mutual support that keeps the whole South Carolina community glued together. “She’s extremely supportive of what we’re doing basketball-wise. We try to help each other in so many ways, and that’s not going to change,” he had said back in May.

The duo’s friendship dates back to college. Dawn played basketball at Virginia while Beamer played football at Virginia Tech. His father, Frank Beamer, was the head coach of the Hokies back then. “Dawn is someone I’ve admired since she was part of the Virginia Tech community,” Beamer shared with The Greenville News. “She’s become a great friend and a huge supporter of our football team. I appreciate her willingness for me to bounce ideas off of her and spend time around her team.”

Not just today, but on various occasions, she has shown her support for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks’ football. “We know you have done nothing but support our programs since the day you became @GamecockFB head coach!” Her comments came in following a controversy in which Beamer received heat from netizens over a yelling incident on the turf.

“Staley is fantastic,” says Shane Beamer

Evidently, both head coaches equally support each other’s programs. In addition to that, it’s the learnings and lessons from each other’s systems that keep their friendship rocking. “Staley is fantastic. It’s great for me to be able to watch her coach, learn from her, go and watch her team practice,” he shared.

Even Beamer’s recruits wished to meet the G.O.A.T. Around eight recruits showed that willingness, and Dawn honored their request. Moreover, she has been to his house to meet the recruits as well, as he shared during the 2024 Media Days. He further talked about Dawn Staley’s work ethic and grit to build her program to where it is today. “Coaching is coaching. Teaching is teaching… there’s a lot of things I’ve learned from her. She’s willing to do anything for our program. The head coach went so far as to say, “I don’t think she needs any (advice) from me.”

Staley is the first Black coach, male or female, to achieve multiple championships in the history of NCAA Division 1. With such a decorated record, the community honored her with a statue near the Colonial Life Arena.