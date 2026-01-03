Will Stein & Kentucky Make Aggressive Push to Land 988-Yard SEC Transfer WR – Report

Kentucky wasted no time getting to work under new head coach Will Stein. Just 24 hours after the transfer portal opened, the Wildcats are reportedly hosting Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore on a visit, a strong early signal that Stein is being aggressive right out of the gate.

Moore’s move has been pretty quiet so far, which isn’t unusual in portal season. But he now joins a growing list of high-profile visitors headed to Lexington. Texas standout running back CJ Baxter will visit campus this weekend, and Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, the top-ranked player in the portal, will also visit soon.

Moore would be a huge get for any program. He’s currently the #3 wide receiver in the transfer portal and the 10th-best player overall, according to 247 Sports, and the portal keeps filling up with talent. Coming out of high school, Moore was a blue-chip prospect in the 2023 class, ranked 105th overall and the #20 wideout. He played in nine games as a freshman before really breaking out the following year.

During his sophomore season with the Longhorns, Moore racked up 456 yards on 39 catches with seven touchdowns. His standout performance? The SEC Championship against Georgia. In that game went off for 114 yards and a touchdown. This past season, his stats were pretty similar, racking 38 catches for 532 yards. But that was still enough to make him Texas’ second-leading receiver.

Now, Moore is looking for a fresh start. On3’s Greg Biggins reports there’s been a lot of buzz about him heading to Colorado, but if Will Stein can land him in Lexington, he could be a game-changing weapon right away for whoever ends up at QB.

There’s some optimism, too. Moore was once committed to Louisville back in high school, so staying in-state could be an option. Ohio State is also in the mix, and sources say he’s expected on campus there soon. He had originally planned a visit to Ole Miss before pivoting to Kentucky. Right now, it looks like it could come down to Kentucky or OSU for Moore.

DeAndre Moore needs a partner in crime. And that’s why the Wilcats are circling heavily around former ASU QB Sam Leavitt.

Partner in crime for DeAndre Moore

Kentucky is quietly making serious noise in the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes. According to On3 insiders Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, the Wildcats are emerging as a legit contender after Leavitt officially hit the transfer portal Friday. Leavitt had a do-not-contact tag that instantly made him one of the hottest names available.

Plenty of heavy hitters like Oregon, Miami, LSU, and Texas Tech have been connected to Leavitt. However, Kentucky has been solid as the frontrunner. Will Stein and OC Joe Sloan can work efficiently with Leavitt, who has been nothing but impact for the past two years at ASU.

Leavitt’s résumé backs up everything. Before the 2025 season started, he was viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the country after leading ASU to a Big 12 title and a CFB appearance. During that run, he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six picks, while also punishing defenses with his legs.

Injuries made his 2025 season not that impactful. But Leavitt still showed toughness and production. He threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 60.7 percent of his passes. Even with a foot injury cutting his season short, he continued to flash his dual-threat upside. Leavitt scored 10 rushing touchdowns over the past two years.

If Leavitt chooses Kentucky, it could be a massive statement for Stein in year one. And it might even spark a portal swap, with Wildcats QB Cutter Boley potentially heading to Arizona State. Either way, momentum is clearly building in Lexington.