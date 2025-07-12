Deceased LSU WR Kyren Lacy’s Coach Reveals His True Character Behind the Scenes

The college football world was stunned by the untimely demise of Kyren Lacy at just 24 years old. News of his passing sent shockwaves through social media, where former teammates, NFL players, coaches, and even opponents paused to reflect on a young man who was far more than a name on the roster. LSU’s official statement was brief but heavy with emotion: “The LSU Football family mourns the loss of Kyren Lacy.”

Lacy was a rising star with NFL dreams. After a breakout session in 2024, he was poised for the next chapter in what many believed would be a promising career. But now, instead of projecting his future, his loved ones are left grappling with unimaginable loss. His father, Kenny Lacy, has since urged parents and peers to take mental health seriously, reminding them that ‘I am alright’ or ‘I am good ‘ can often mask silent suffering.

The tragedy reverberated well beyond Baton Rouge. Across the college football landscape, coaches, analysts, and fans called for greater empathy and attentiveness to the emotional battles young athletes face.

LSU HC Brian Kelly openly spoke about providing space and support for his players during this time of grief. He knows that healing doesn’t follow a schedule. And that’s where LSU OC Joe Sloan stepped forward, offering words of warmth and remembrance.

When Joe Sloan is speaking of his players, you sense the heartfelt concern in his voice. “I think as soon as you met Kyren, you knew he was full of life,” Sloan says on The Verdin Verdict show. “His personality was just, he was emotional, right? So the positives of that were that he would show you, he would tell you.” Kyren Lacy’s LSU career was one of toughness, ability, and genuine fondness for the people around him. He came to Baton Rouge following two solid years at Louisiana-Lafayette, soon establishing himself as a Tiger.

Lacy was a central component of LSU’s high-powered offense. He used to line up with stars such as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Both of them, along with him, enabled the Tigers to break records. There is a hesitation as Sloan remembers when he first met Lacy. “And I felt like he matured so much over time. That I knew him from when he was 14, 15 years old, to really being able to not let things affect him as much,” he says. Kyren was widely known for his energetic vibe. Players like quarterback Garrett Nussmeier considered him family. There was laughter, pranks, and late-night phone calls in the locker room. Moments that revealed just how close-knit the team was.

The response to the death of Lacy was raw and intense. Sloan also recalls, “He always wanted to help recruit. He always wanted to help his other teammates. Wanted to be involved. And wanted to help in community service events, because he wanted to give his heart to others.” Recruiting was always something Lacy was willing to assist with. He’d appear on recruiting visits, talk with high school targets, and ensure they caught the LSU family atmosphere immediately. He made a strong impression. Even after months, the sadness persisted. The No. 2 jersey gained new significance, and all games seemed to be played in his memory.

Garrett Nussmeier’s quiet grief

Kyren Lacy’s death came as a body blow to LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. These two players had developed genuine chemistry on the field. Lacy was Nussmeier’s favorite target, catching 58 passes for 866 yards and 9 touchdowns in his last season. But their connection went beyond numbers. Following Lacy’s mother’s outpouring of grief on social media, Nussmeier posted too, “Not a day goes by that you don’t cross my mind 🕊️.”

He wasn’t alone in his bereavement; the whole LSU football family felt the loss, but for Nussmeier, it was personal. When the Tigers convened for Media Day, Nussmeier and the wide receiver room ensured Lacy’s memory remained at the forefront. They stood together with photos of Lacy, Aaron Anderson holding one, and Zavion Thomas holding another. Each player stood silently in solemn remembrance. It was an emotional moment, a reminder that Lacy’s spirit remains in that locker room.

While LSU moves forward, it does so with a profound sense of loss and a renewed commitment to honoring the life of a young, talented star who meant so much to so many.