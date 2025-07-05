Deion Sanders’ Absence Worsens Colorado Recruiting Woes, per Insider

Looks like things are falling apart in Colorado, much like a ship without a captain. Now, Deion Sanders was all set to lead the charge this offseason, but an unexpected health issue forced him to stay at his Texas ranch. Meanwhile, his 2025 class maintains its momentum with 14 committed players and 32 transfers locked in and grinding. However, when it comes to the 2026 class, things are taking a turn for the worse. With just five commits so far, it’s clear that without Coach Prime’s presence, the team is struggling to seal the deal.

Deion Sanders has missed several events this summer, including Colorado’s June high school and youth football camps, since April. On top of that, his health issues even limited him from making it to Hunter’s wedding in Tennessee on May 24. And his absence is just adding more pressure on his thin-lying 2026 class. Because we know only Coach Prime’s aura can attract top recruits, and USC flipping Julian Lewis is a perfect example of it.

And even Buffs insider Adam Munsterteiger laid out the same fear in conversation with Brian Howell. “Maybe they get another couple commits from that official visit season if Coach Prime is able to engage because his personality is one of the things that really sells recruits on wanting to come here,” Munsterteiger said. That’s a straight fact. As the 2026 class currently ranks last in the Big 12 conference with a national rank of 101th. The worst part? Their inability to go toe-to-toe with an SEC team is also showing up after losing 5-star WR Cederian Morgan to Alabama.

But it’s not like Adam Munsterteiger is ignoring Deion Sanders’ health restrictions. “It’s a health issue. It’s not like Coach Prime is sitting poolside drinking a daiquiri every day and shirking his responsibilities. I know he would have liked to be here for the camp season, but you’ve got to take care of your health, especially this time of year,” he added. Though his condition is still under wraps, Deion Sanders has a history of blood clots.

In 2022, he had two toe amputations on his left foot due to blood clots after a previous surgery. His health struggles continued into 2023, with procedures to address clots in both legs causing him to miss Pac-12 media day. Back in late May, he alluded to another undisclosed health problem on a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel but declined to elaborate.

Now, his absence isn’t for a long time, as Deion Sanders Jr. shared a health update a few weeks back and signaled his return. “He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he’s going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said. “When we get back to Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m going to sit here with him.” Best part? Reports are stating that Deion Sanders is set to appear in Frisco, Texas, on July 9 as part of the annual preseason Big 12 Conference media days. So, that might turn things around for them.

And it’s not like Deion Sanders’s team isn’t eyeing top recruits to fill up their roster.

Deion Sanders eyeing on key targets

This weekend is crucial for Colorado Buffaloes recruiting. Top 2026 targets, defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa and safety D’Montae “Chico” Tims, announce their college decisions Saturday, July 5. Both players include Colorado in their finalists, giving Coach Prime’s team a strong chance. Faupusa announces at 2:30 p.m. PT via Instagram Live; Tims’ time is unannounced.

Faupusa, a 6’2”, 310-pound defensive lineman from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, is ranked the No. 90 DL in the 2026 class, choosing between Colorado, Arizona, and Missouri. Tims, a 6’0″, 195-pound safety from Seffner, Florida, decommitted from Missouri in May. Since then, he’s visited Colorado, Louisville, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. He’s currently the No. 94 safety, per 247Sports.

Now, Manoah Faupusa’s official visit to Colorado made an instant impact on him. “Coach Peko and Coach Sapp are historically two of the greatest defensive linemen of all time,” Faupasa said. “Getting the opportunity to play for them is a definite blessing. They’ve been to the places I want to be, so why wouldn’t I trust them? So now, Deion Sanders’ coaching staff’s push might turn things around for them.

Even D’Montae Tims couldn’t resist Deion Sanders’ aura as he said, “Colorado has been showing love consistently, and just the energy around the program, especially with ‘Coach Prime’ leading it, is something different. I’m looking forward to seeing how they operate and what the vibe is like with the players and coaches.” Now, if everything falls into place, Deion Sanders’ team might just land two high-rated playmakers.