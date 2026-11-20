Before Deion Sanders coached a single game at Colorado, university police had to speak with him about threatening voicemails left on the football ticket office line. And one of those messages included the words, “I’m coming after you.”

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Three years later, police records obtained by The Athletic resurfaced, and Jason Whitlock saw in them evidence of Sanders protecting his job.

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“Deion is fighting tooth and nail not to get fired,” Whitlock wrote on X, responding to Christopher Kamrani and Justin Williams’ The Athletic article. “This is one of the oldest tricks in the book.”

He then brought up Ronny Thompson, the former Ball State men’s basketball coach who reported finding racist notes in his office in 2007. Whitlock suggested Thompson had planted the letters himself and Sanders is doing something similar.

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“Deion wants you to believe no one threatens Lane Kiffin, other coaches,” the former ESPN broadcaster wrote on X. “Deion playing the race card. Predictable.”

The police records reported by The Athletic indeed document a history of harassment and suspicious activity directed at Sanders. In May 2023, half a year into Sanders’ tenure, campus police visited him at the football complex to discuss threatening voicemails left on the ticket office line.

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But the voicemails were only the beginning. University records revealed 15 closed cases of harassment or suspicious activity targeting Sanders since his arrival.

Two additional cases remain open, although records for those incidents were unavailable when The Athletic published its report. Notably, several of the closed cases involved letters sent to Sanders.

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Nearly half came from one individual whose rambling letters mixed biblical references with racist slurs, so threatening that security had to wear gloves when handling the mail.

There were also emails containing conspiracy claims involving LeBron James and Nike. Consequently, the incidents prompted security precautions around Sanders and the football facility.

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In a January video posted on the Well of Media YouTube channel that Deion Sanders Jr. handles, Coach Prime’s security was also seen handling strict guidelines for the head coach’s safety.

“Be mindful of who comes in (the facility) with you, especially on the elevator,” the head of Sanders’ security team said to the players. “Those people who are trying to get to him (Sanders), not all of them have good intentions.”

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The issue had surfaced publicly before the November 19 report. In September, Sanders had already told reporters that he received death threats regularly, saying, “We get death threats every week.”

He also spoke about his experience as a Black coach in a high-profile position.

“Why? I’m a Black man making it happen. … That stuff is real,” Deion Sanders responded to questions about needing a head of security guy.

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Colorado Athletics has also addressed the matter. In a statement following the report, the department said: “The safety of Coach Prime is our top priority, and we take every threat seriously.”

It also added that the university works with the CU Boulder Division of Public Safety and Sanders’ security detail to respond to reported threats. Interestingly, Whitlock’s comparison of Ronny Thompson leaves out an important detail.

In June 2007, Thompson reported that racist notes had been slipped under the office doors of him and members of his coaching staff. The notes included racial slurs, along with accusations that the coaches were “cheaters” and “liars.”

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Ball State’s police inquiry never identified who left the notes, prompting an outside review after Thompson resigned.

That review found evidence of unprofessional conduct by an athletic department employee and led Ball State to apologize to Thompson for the behavior that contributed to his departure.

But investigators never found evidence that Thompson had written or placed the letters. That unresolved point makes Whitlock’s decision to draw a parallel between Thompson and Sanders all the more controversial.

The timing of the report has fueled criticism from critics like Whitlock, who question Sanders’ motives.

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Sanders is in his fourth season at Colorado, and the Buffaloes have struggled to maintain the momentum they built in 2024, when they finished 9-4 and reached a bowl game.

Deion Sanders entered November with a 3-5 record after losing five straight games during the middle of the season. A 42-32 upset of No. 14 Houston on November 13 did improve the Buffaloes to 4-6 and kept their bowl hopes alive.

However, they still need to win their final two regular-season games. Sanders is also not coaching on a short-term deal. Colorado extended his contract through the 2029 season, with a reported buyout of approximately $25.5 million.

With a $10 million salary, Coach Prime sits among the Big 12’s top earners. So, parting ways with him would leave the university facing a hefty financial bill. In all, the pressure is real.

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Still, none of it proves Whitlock’s suggestion that Sanders is playing up the threats to keep his job.