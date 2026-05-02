Deion Sanders Addresses Shilo Sanders’ Controversial Stance on Browns Reporter: “Majoring on a Minor”

The quarterback battle is intensifying at the Cleveland Browns, but speculation is leading to fresh controversies. On April 29, veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported DeShaun Watson winning the QB battle. However, Shedeur’s elder brother, Shilo Sanders, chided her online about the report, making an alleged sexist comment. When Deion Sanders was asked about his son’s comment, he downplayed the entire controversy.

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“You’re majoring on a minor,” Deion Sanders said as he was enjoying his time at the beach with Karrueche Tran. “Y’all over here trippin about what somebody said on the internet. I ain’t got time for that. I have too many things I’m praying for. You sitting on that right on the ocean? And you think i got time for this?”

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On April 29, Mary Kay Cabot, who has been a Browns’ beat writer since 1991, reported that Shilo’s younger brother, Shedeur, isn’t “leading” in the QB competition at Cleveland and is ranked behind Watson, who is on a whopping $230 million contract. Cabot also shared the opinion that the team should declare “Watson QB1 ASAP” and let the 1st-team offense “start to cook,” wasting no time. But Shilo didn’t like Cabot’s opinion.

Deion Sanders’ middle son responded to Cabot’s opinion on April 29, commenting, “Go make a sandwich, Mary,” on an IG post. This isn’t the first time, however, that a report has linked Watson to be the Browns’ QB1.

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Shortly after the Browns took rookie QB Taylen Green in the 2026 NFL draft, another report highlighted that Shilo’s brother, Shedeur, had lost the starting job. Despite that, there has been no official statement from head coach Todd Monken, who appears to be delaying the announcement of his team’s QB1 in 2026.

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“First off, I think it’s awesome,” Monken said about how he handles distractions such as Shilo’s comments. “It’s why we get paid so much. We get paid so much because fans care, and you talk about it. If it wasn’t talked about, I sure as hell wouldn’t get paid what I get paid. So that’s part of what we do. But if that’s going to bother me or it’s going to bother Shedeur or Deshaun, they have no chance of being either the head coach here or the quarterback at the Cleveland Browns.”

Despite not naming his QB1 yet, Monken has signaled that he will name his preferred QB1 by early June. Shedeur Sanders started much of the season for the Browns last year, and he passed for 1,400 yards at 56.6% efficiency as a rookie. Watson, on the other hand, spent his 2025 season on the sidelines, recovering from his Achilles rupture, which he tore in Week 7 in 2024. Ever since joining the Browns, the $230 million QB hasn’t started more than seven games for the team, and hence, the QB battle remains uncertain. Amid that, Shilo Sanders accused Mary Cabot of pushing her narrative regarding the QB battle at Cleveland.

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Shilo Sanders doubles down on his comments on Mary Cabot

Cabot is a veteran reporter, honored by the Pro Football Writers Association, and is also the winner of the prestigious Bill Nunn Memorial Award. Not just that, the Pro Football Hall of Fame also honored her for “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football” in 2025. But despite her credentials and the respect Cabot commands among the journalistic community, Shilo doubled down on his comments.

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“Whenever you have your opinion, [it] is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird, like it’s an agenda that you have going on,” Shilo said in his later Twitch stream. “There are plenty of women in this field who take this seriously and take reporting on football seriously and actually do homework, study the game, and get the statistics right and get the news right. But with you, it’s so much emotion. Just chill with that.”

Critics didn’t receive Shilo’s comments about Cabot well, and major voices like Emmanuel Acho have called out the former Buccaneers safety’s remarks. Acho, for instance, called out Shilo for “crossing the line” and called his comments “grossly misogynistic.” Cabot, on the other hand, has responded to Shilo’s comments with courage, describing the challenges women still face in many male-dominated fields.

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“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls,” Cabot replied.