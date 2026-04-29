Deion Sanders Admits Karrueche Tran Misuses His Business Deals Along With Son Shilo

Deion Sanders has built a life full of perks after decades of putting in the hours. However, but even for someone as flashy as Coach Prime, there’s a limit. And lately, it sounds like that line’s been getting crossed inside his own circle. Apparently, word is that two of Deion Sanders’ closest associates, Karrueche and Shilo. Both have been getting a little too comfortable with his Nike deal. It’s about time Deion Sanders called them out in front of the cameras.

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“How do you feel if somebody abuses the privilege of your Nike deal? There’s a couple in the family that just go too far!” Deion Sanders asked his daughter a question. Curious, Deiondra Sanders doubled down, “Really? Like who? I don’t know that you could go too far.”

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Deion Sanders asked her to guess the name. Deiondra flat out said, “Shilo.” Deion agreed for a second, “I knew it, I knew it was going to be Shilo.” Then Coach Prime said, “Nah, it’s not. Shilo got his own thing with Nike.”

Deiondra then tried to name the abuser of his Nike deals—Bucky, herself, Shedeur, Bossy. Deion cut her off and said, “The other day I found two boxes in the office.”

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He joked that he keeps finding piles of boxes in his office that he definitely didn’t order.

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Then the camera proceeds to cut to his bae, Karrueche Tran. She was smiling and giggling, all lovey-dovey. Deiondra agreed with that, “You (Tran) do be having some cute Nike stuff all the time. I didn’t know where all that came from!” Tran pointed her fingers at Deion and said, “It came from him.”

Tran had a comeback ready and waiting. She told Deion that since he likes seeing her in cute outfits, so she has to keep her wardrobe fresh to stay on her game. She also pointed out she’s not using it all on herself, but also for Deion’s own mom and sister, too. He joked that her “game” when it comes to snagging Nike gear is second to none.

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This whole “cute scandal” is only possible because Deion officially rejoined the Nike family back in 2023. After being away from the brand for years, he signed a new deal right around the time he took the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

Since then, the partnership has been on another level. Nike has brought back his famous Air Diamond Turf sneakers that were running the hoods back in the ’90s.

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It’s definitely a family affair now, especially since Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, also signed his own NIL deal with Nike in 2024. With the whole crew decked out in the Swoosh left and right, it makes sense that Karrueche wants to keep up with the look. It seems like as long as the Sanders family is winning on the field, they’ll be looking fly off it, too.

Everything you need to know about Deion Sanders’ Nike deal

It’s still pretty wild to see Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders back with Nike. For years, it seemed like a reunion was never going to happen because of a messy fallout they had back in the day over creative output.

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Deion actually spent over a decade with Under Armour and famously said he’d never work with Nike again until he became the coach at Boulder. In 2023, they finally shook hands on a partnership worth about $10 million a year.

One of the biggest perks for fans (and Deion) was the revival of his legendary signature line. For the first time in a decade and a half, Nike re-released his shoes with his original logos, like the goalpost and home plate on the tongue and his portrait on the outsole. They also released Colorado-inspired and retro colorways of the Air Diamond Turf and Air DT Max ’96 in 2024 and sometime in 2025.

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Even his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. (Well Off Media), has been part of the partnership.

Nike has negotiated to sell co-branded apparel. This includes “Prime 21” gear that features both University of Colorado marks and Sanders’ personal IP. According to reports, Sanders is potentially earning royalties (a draft showed roughly 18%) on these specific items.

Deion uses the Nike partnership as a major recruiting tool. He has been known to gift limited-edition sneakers to high-profile friends like LeBron James and Lil Wayne to boost the brand’s visibility. Kids do come out to Boulder and get swooshed by Nike and what it has to offer for recruits.