The win over Houston came as a much-needed breath of fresh air for Deion Sanders and Colorado, giving the Buffaloes a reason to believe they could still salvage their season. Still, the victory came amid plenty of frustration behind the scenes. While the players had to deal with the pressure of a disappointing campaign, the coaching staff faced even greater scrutiny. The coaches were pushed to their full potential, something Colorado has struggled to achieve throughout the season.

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“When everything’s not going the way you would like it to go in life, people start to check out, and they start to tap out,” Sanders told the reporters, via Well Off Media.

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“They start to lessen their love for that entity that you’re involved in… I never wanted to see that from the coaches. And oftentimes we get so caught up in coaching the kids that sometimes you forget to coach the coaches. And I was on the coaches’ throats for the last few weeks and my own. So winning in that manner was almost like, finally, we all showed up at the same time offensively, defensively, and special teams.”

Sanders said quarterback Isaac Wilson has found what drew him to Boulder: a passionate fan base, victories, and the enjoyment and calm that follow. Coach Prime also applauded his assistants, saying they rarely get credit but absorb the criticism whenever things go wrong. In his view, their game-week preparation was outstanding.

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“They did a phenomenal job in the preparation,” he said.

Colorado hadn’t beaten an AP Top 15 opponent since 2007, a drought of nearly 19 years, until Friday night, when the Buffaloes took down No. 14 Houston 42-32. The result suggested a team starting to climb out of its earlier slump.

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The Go-Go offense that Sanders imported with coordinator Brennan Marion had sputtered for most of the year, but it clicked against Houston. After falling behind 20-7 late in the first half, Colorado rattled off 28 straight points and piled up 466 yards.

Before the Houston game, the Buffaloes were averaging just 19.8 points per game, the lowest in the Big 12. Against Houston, they finally showed what the system could do, scoring four touchdowns on plays of 32 yards or longer.

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Kaneal Sweetwyne needed just one snap to make his mark, taking his first play as a 14-yard rushing touchdown. The backup quarterback came in after Wilson, who had been playing well, limped off with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Wilson eventually came back, though he still appeared to be bothered by an ankle injury.

Colorado scored five rushing touchdowns in a game for the first time since November 7, 2020, against UCLA. DeKalon Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown, Richard Young’s 38-yard touchdown, and JaQuail Smith’s 32-yard touchdown were highlights of the Buffs’ offense. After struggling throughout the season, Colorado finally delivered the kind of performance that gives fans reason to believe the team is improving.

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“These kids are resilient,” Sanders said at his postgame press conference. “They have not stopped. They have not quit, and they have not given up, as has the coaching staff. I’m really a proud guy right now.”

Colorado’s win over Houston will only matter if the Buffaloes can build on it and win their next game. Colorado still needs to win its remaining two games to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record and qualify for a bowl game. But winning one game isn’t enough. The Buffaloes need to show that they can maintain their form rather than perform well one week and struggle the next.