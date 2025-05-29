Deion Sanders’ Alleged Girlfriend Makes Major Personal Announcement on Thursday

Deion Sanders is synonymous with flash and flamboyance. That Prime persona transcended football very early in his career and life. Deion’s a celebrity, and that means people are inadvertently intrigued by what—or who—he’s getting down with. But what fans the flames of this intrigue is the fact his alleged new belle is a celebrity in her own right. Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift, Russell Wilson-Ciara, Deion Sanders-Karrueche?

Deion Sanders is rumored to be dating actress and influencer Karrueche Tran. While neither has confirmed this, there’s no smoke without fire. Reports about football’s latest power couple hit the tabloids back in February when the 57-year-old Colorado HC was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old Karrueche outside an LA restaurant. This was then relayed by Deuxmoi on IG. It’s also since been credibly reported that the two were introduced by Rocsi Diaz, Deion’s co-host on the TUBI show “We Got Time Today.”

Karrueche’s acting escapades are about to ascend to more prominence than ever. She took to her IG stories to share some great news with her 13.6 million followers. A number that definitely includes people the rumors around Deion Sanders have pulled. Karrueche reposted a graphic by the “Showtime” handle to announce their long-running series “The Chi” has officially been renewed for season 8.

Tran played a character named “Zuri” in season 7, which was rolled out a fortnight ago. “Yassssss!! Congrats to all my @shothechi fam! Season 8 here we comeeeee” wrote Karrueche. It’s clear that her character will be a feature next season.

With both Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran being open about their relationships in the past, one can expect more transparency imminently. If indeed the two are dating, that is. The transparency has also come from both having been through very public romances. Karrueche was famously with R&B icon Chris Brown and rapper Quavo. Deion’s relationships have involved relatively more low-key women, though. Ones that came into fame in proxy of being with him. Which segues into a fascinating wrinkle that ties one of his exes to Karrueche. The plot thickens.

Deion Sanders’ old and alleged new flame go back

Deion Sanders and his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, called it quits after almost 5 years of being engaged and a further 5 or so of being together. But their paths have crossed again, albeit vicariously through Karrueche. Tracey runs Edmonds Entertainment Group, a production house based out of Hollywood. She has, through the company, produced and executive produced a number of TV shows and films. Interestingly, Karrueche has starred in one of the shows she oversaw. The actual premise of said show makes this whole thing rather ironic.

Karrueche Tran was involved in season 2 of BET’s “Games People Play,” while Edmonds was an executive producer. The show is a sports drama revolving around NBA players and their WAGs. Talk about destiny. Now there are a lot of translative properties between hoops and football, but this is a fresh one! While Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders had already gone their separate ways when this came about in 2021, it still spices things up. Karrueche’s career has only gone from strength to strength since, and her reprising Zuri in The Chi is a testament to this.