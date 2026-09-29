Deion Sanders’ Alleged Reaction to Julian Lewis Criticism Raises Eyebrows After Colorado Blowout

Life around Colorado football under Deion Sanders rarely stays confined to four quarters. Off-field drama quickly spills onto social media, turning minor digital interactions into major news stories. That dynamic hit a new high after Colorado followed a 41-7 blowout loss against Northwestern with a tough 23-13 defeat to Baylor. Soon enough, local creator and CU alum Matt McCall, known online as Moneyline Matt, pointed out a much larger concern brewing behind the scenes.

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On X, Matt McCall posted a screenshot showing Coach Prime liking a post that called quarterback Julian Lewis “trash” after the Northwestern loss, which raised some eyebrows. The post quickly vanished from social media, fueling even more speculation. However, the screenshot’s authenticity and Sanders’ actual intent remain unconfirmed, as online images can easily be edited or tapped by mistake. Still, for fans watching online, it created an immediate headache.

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“Just gonna leave this here to show the type of ‘leadership’ on display in Boulder,” he captioned the screenshot.

The post also included part of Deion Sanders’ previous comments from his press conference.

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“I told y’all he’ll be coming around the mountain, so what does that mean?” the Buffs head coach said of Julian Lewis. “He isn’t there yet. I can’t expect something out of you that’s not in you. That’s not an insult.”

McCall wasn’t simply talking about Julian Lewis. His criticism was aimed at what he sees as a culture problem around the Colorado program. He also argued that the constant cameras, social-media attention, and online exposure Deion Sanders once presented as positives have started creating their own headaches.

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“You’ve got people around the program cussing out fans over football terminology, and now this,” he added. “At some point, the constant social media nonsense stops being ‘exposure’ and starts reflecting on how the program is being run. Right now it’s ran by children.”

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The situation with Julian Lewis was already uncomfortable enough without social media getting dragged into it. The former 5-star QB was benched Saturday after a miserable first half against Baylor. He completed 11 of 16 passes for only 75 yards and no touchdowns. Colorado managed just three points with him leading, and he was sacked three times before halftime.

Deion Sanders made the change with Colorado trailing 10-3. Isaac Wilson took over and gave the Buffs something they had been missing. He finished with 156 passing yards and a touchdown, helping Colorado pull even at 13 before Baylor scored the final 10 points.

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The benching itself was not a surprise after what had happened the previous week. Colorado had been crushed 41-7 by Northwestern, with Julian Lewis throwing two interceptions. The Buffs committed seven turnovers overall, and the offense fell into a 21-0 hole before halftime. The QB finished that afternoon with 168 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-29 passing.

Deion Sanders was blunt afterward when asked about Julian Lewis and leadership.

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“I expect leadership from (certain players). I don’t expect that from certain positions,” he said. “That’s not the makeup of who they are.”

Deion Sanders later pushed back against the idea that he was simply tearing down his QB. He explained that he could not expect something from Julian Lewis that he did not believe was currently in him. And after the Baylor benching, he made another point.

“Don’t give up on JuJu,” he said. “Don’t do that. That kid plays with tremendous effort and tremendous heart. He’s not quitting, and he’s not abandoning anybody. We just needed a change. We needed inspiration at that time, some kind of way.”

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That sounds like he’s trying to make it clear that a temporary change does not have to become a permanent judgment. Still, the online controversy changes the temperature. Whether Deion Sanders actually intended to endorse the “trash” comment is impossible to establish from a screenshot of an alleged like alone. But that distinction may not matter much to the people watching from outside the program.